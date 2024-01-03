Report: Staunton Lowe's employee was killed by falling boards

RICHMOND — A Lowe's worker in Staunton was killed earlier this year after about two dozen boards fell on him while he was re-stocking merchandise, according to a report.

The accident killed 54-year-old Steven Houff on April 23 at the store on Richmond Avenue.

Lowe's Home Improvement Centers, LLC, has been cited by Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH), according to the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry.

Pictured is the Lowe's on Richmond Avenue in Staunton.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on the night he was killed, Houff was about eight feet high on an elevated shelf and re-stocking when he was reportedly hit by material that had fallen. Houff "fell backward and struck his head on the shelfing unit on the opposite side of the aisle," a VOSH report said. He suffered fractures and lacerations to his head.

The report indicated Houff was re-stocking 24 melamine boards, each 15 feet long, without a safety cable connected. VOSH said the safety devices are designed to prevent materials from sliding or falling. The two dozen or so boards fell off the shelving and struck Houff, resulting in his death, according to VOSH.

Because of its durability, melamine board is often used in kitchen and bathroom cabinets, according to www.forestplywood.com.

The report by VOSH suggests that Lowe's enforce its written safety rule called "Securing Vertically Stored Products," which addresses re-stocking store products. VOSH said employees are to be re-trained.

Fined $14,270, Lowe's is contesting the citation that found the company in "serious" violation for failing to ensure that the safety chain remained in place. The case remains open, according to the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry.

The News Leader reached out to Lowe's early Wednesday morning for comment but has yet to hear back.

Besides working at Lowe's, Houff had also been with the Virginia Department of Corrections for 32 years and was a lieutenant, his obituary said.

Nature-inspired home decor and gift shop opens in downtown Staunton

2023 Newsmaker Megan Roane: 'I get as much out of this as the folks I'm trying to help'

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on X (formerly Twitter).

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Report: Staunton Lowe's employee was killed by falling boards