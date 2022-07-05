Report of stolen license plates leads to firearms arrest in Southington

A Waterbury man was arrested on firearms charges after Southington police were investigating a vehicle with stolen license plates on Saturday.

Marqus Dasilva, 25, was taken into custody after a Southington police officer located the 2002 Honda Accord parked in a municipal parking lot located on 129 Center Street.

Upon arrival, police said the officer spoke with a female passenger and then was approached by Dasilva, who identified himself as the owner of the vehicle. He was asked to provide his license and registration. According to police, when Dasilva opened the driver-side door of the vehicle, the officer observed a Taurus 9 mm handgun laying on the front driver’s side seat in plain view. The loaded handgun contained a 17-round magazine and one live round in the chamber, police said.

Dasilva was immediately detained by police. Dasilva did not have a valid State of Connecticut pistol permit and was showing the status of a convicted felon. The vehicle was unregistered and uninsured, according to police.

Dasilva was charged with illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, criminal possession of a firearm, second-degree reckless endangerment in the illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine, theft of a marker plate, misuse of a marker plate, no insurance and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Dasilva was transported to Southington Police Headquarters and was released after posting a $100,000 bond on Tuesday. Dasilva is scheduled to appear at the New Britain Superior Court on July 15.