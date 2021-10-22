Report: Struggling Chinese developer makes bond payment

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2021, file photo, a security guard stands at the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Hong Kong. China Evergrande Group's planned sale of 50.1% of its property management unit to a rival, Hopson Development Holdings, was canceled because the buyer “had not met the prerequisite to make a general offer for shares,” Evergrande said late Wednesday, Oct. 20, in a statement through the Hong Kong stock exchange. It gave no other details.(AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
·1 min read

BEIJING (AP) — A troubled Chinese developer whose struggle to avoid a multibillion-dollar debt default has rattled global financial markets wired $83.5 million on Friday to make an overdue payment to foreign bondholders, a government newspaper reported.

Evergrande Group's struggle to reduce its 2 trillion yuan ($310 billion) of debt to comply with tighter official curbs on borrowing has prompted fears a default might trigger a financial crisis. Chinese officials have tried to ally investor fears by saying the debt problems can be controlled and there should be no impact on the financial industry.

Evergrande wired money on Friday to a Citigroup account for a bond payment that was due Sept. 23, the Securities Times reported, citing unidentified sources.

Evergrande missed payments in late September and early October to investors in U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued abroad. The company said Wednesday a 30-day grace period to make those payments before it would be declared in default had yet to expire.

The ruling Communist Party is pressing companies to reduce debt levels it considers dangerously high.

Economists say Beijing can prevent a credit crunch if Evergrande defaults on debts to Chinese banks and bondholders but wants to avoid appearing to arrange a bailout while it tries to force other companies to reduce reliance on debt.

The slowdown in construction helped to depress China’s economic growth an unexpectedly low 4.9% over a year earlier in the three months ending in September. Forecasters expect growth to decelerate further if the financing curbs stay in place.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Struggling Chinese developer Evergrande makes overdue $83.5 million bond payment

    A troubled Chinese developer whose struggle to avoid a multibillion-dollar debt default has rattled global financial markets wired $83.5 million on Friday to make an overdue payment to foreign bondholders, a government newspaper reported.

  • The abandonment of the working class

    How leftist media's war on the poor divided America.

  • China Evergrande supplies funds for interest payment, set to avert default

    HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group has supplied funds to pay interest on a dollar bond, a source told Reuters on Friday, days before a deadline that would have plunged the embattled developer into formal default. The source corroborated a story in the state-backed Securities Times on Friday that the company had remitted $83.5 million in coupon payments to a trustee account at Citibank on Thursday, allowing it to pay out to all bond holders before the grace period expires on Oct. 23.

  • Analysis-Tesla looks to pave the way for Chinese battery makers to come to U.S

    Tesla Inc wants to shift to a less expensive battery for its electric vehicles but first needs to figure out how to overcome political tensions to get a Chinese partner to build the iron-based batteries near its U.S. factories. China adopted the technology early and makes 95% of the world's Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries, but key patents expire soon and Tesla said it plans to adopt LFP batteries in its fleet of standard-range vehicles globally and move battery production closer to its factories. "Our goal is to localize all key parts of the vehicles on the continent," Drew Baglino, senior vice president of powertrain and energy engineering at Tesla, said on an earnings call on Wednesday.

  • Now 96, he lived through the Nazi occupation of Poland: 'I am surviving'

    The incident in the hospital wasn't Andrzej Stefanski's first flashback. He vividly remembers Hitler's command blasting through the radio when the Polish troops were forced to surrender: 'Kill them all.'

  • What people are saying about China Evergrande Group

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group wired funds to a trustee account on Thursday for a bond interest payment due Sept. 23, a source told Reuters on Friday, days before a deadline that would have plunged the embattled developer into formal default. Shares of Evergrande, which is saddled with more than $300 billion in liabilities, rose as much as 8% early on Friday. After all, Evergrande will still have many debts to be repaid in the short term in the future, and its fundamentals such as sales situation have not seen any obvious signs of improvement for the time being.

  • Watch out: These estate tax moves could be banned within days

    If you’ve got an estate worth more than $6 million—or $12 million if you’re married—and you’re working out how to minimize taxes when you die, then you should run, not walk, to a lawyer to put your plan in motion. Not only is the tax bill on Capitol Hill planning to close various “loopholes” and limit exemptions, but in some cases those loopholes will close, not at the end of the year, but the moment President Joe Biden signs the bill into law. As some of these clever maneuvers can take at least two weeks just to set up, the time to make a move is now.

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy for the Long Haul

    The total cryptocurrency market cap has soared about 200% this year, hitting $2.5 trillion at the time this was written. Much of that growth has come from Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which makes up about 45% of the market, according to Coinmarketcap.com. Launched in 2017, Cardano is a public blockchain platform that facilitates peer-to-peer transactions through its internal cryptocurrency called Ada.

  • These Cryptocurrencies Have Gained 5,000,000% to 7,700,000,000% Since Their Debuts

    While stocks don't outperform bonds, gold, or bank certificates of deposit every year, their average annual return has come in significantly higher than other asset classes over very long periods of time. The buzz surrounding digital currencies has taken on a life of its own. To begin with, the regulations surrounding cryptocurrencies, and the many exchanges that allow digital currency trading, are relatively minimal.

  • South Korea's millennials say their lives aren't that different from 'Squid Game' as they face a crisis of mounting debt, unaffordable homes, and dead-end jobs

    Some South Korean millennials told Insider that having no practical means to pay off staggering debt is a real and grim reality in cities like Seoul.

  • Cathie Wood says this tailwind will push the bull market to 2038

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Get Slammed

    Crude oil markets have fallen rather hard during the trading session on Thursday, as we await yet another official release of information.

  • Wells Fargo: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    Inflation worries seem to be at the forefront of investors’ concerns right now. However, Mark Smith, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Advisors, has a solution to put investors at ease: “One of the best ways to combat inflation is through buying equities.” The reopening is “on strong,” people have more money than they ever had, and the banks have kicked off the latest earnings season in style - all are reasons to be “extremely bullish," according to Smith. With this in m

  • Cannabis Producers Could Be Making a Colossal Mistake in Dismissing This Threat

    It has now been three full years since Canada legalized the recreational marijuana market on Oct. 17, 2018. In the early stages, marijuana producers in the country were generating strong growth numbers due to the new segment of the market opening up (previously, only medical marijuana had been legal). When cannabis producer Hexo reported its third-quarter earnings (for the period ending April 30) in June, its revenue of 22.7 million Canadian dollars was down 31% from the second quarter, in which sales were CA$32.9 million.

  • Why Oil Stock Kinder Morgan Sank Today

    The 5.8%-yielding oil and gas stock's third-quarter numbers failed to impress the market, but investors don't have to worry.

  • Roaring Wells Fargo Stock Leaves CEO Up, Barely, After Two Years

    (Bloomberg) -- As Charlie Scharf marks his second anniversary atop Wells Fargo & Co. this week, he has a stock gain to tout -- just barely.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightThe lender, beset with scan

  • Tesla just did something stunning, analysts say

    Tesla has just put up a few impressive stats, Wall Street analysts say.

  • Short-Term Capital Gains Tax Rate for 2021

    Capital gains tax generally applies when you sell an investment or asset for more than what you paid for it. In other words, any profits resulting from the sale are considered taxable in the eyes of the Internal Revenue Service. … Continue reading → The post Short-Term Capital Gains Tax Rate for 2021 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Southwest to trim flights due to staff shortages

    Southwest Airlines said Thursday that recent flight cancelations will cost the company $75 million as it confronts an ongoing labor crunch that has forced it to scale back capacity.