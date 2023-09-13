Report of student with weapon prompts police response at Las Vegas high school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas high school was placed on a soft lockdown for a short time Wednesday morning after a report that a student had a weapon on campus, police said.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Sept. 13, officers with the Clark County School District Police Department were called to Rancho High School after a report of a student on campus with a weapon, according to the CCSDPD.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department also responded.

Rancho High School is located at 1900 Searles Avenue, near East Owens Avenue and North Bruce Street.

The school was placed on a soft lockdown as a precaution, police said.

Police said the report of a weapon on campus “ended up being unfounded” and the lockdown was lifted shortly before noon.

