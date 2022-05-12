Report of student with weapon prompts security measures at Longmont schools

May 11—A report of a student who may have had a weapon at a property near Silver Creek High School prompted a lockdown while several other schools were placed on secure status.

According to a release from Longmont police, at 9:49 a.m. Wednesday dispatchers received a phone call from a sibling who was concerned about his juvenile brother's welfare. The caller also said that a gun from the family home was unaccounted for.

When officers could not locate the student at home, Silver Creek High School was contacted and a lockdown issued due to the proximity of the student's home to the school. Several additional schools in the area were also placed on secure status "out of an abundance of caution."

Longmont Public Safety spokesperson Robin Ericson said the juvenile was not a student at Silver Creek, and it is not believed any weapon was ever on Silver Creek school grounds.

Longmont police did locate the juvenile and took him into custody, and Ericson said police did recover a firearm. A second juvenile is also in police custody on criminal charges related to this incident.

No weapon was discharged during this incident, and there were no injuries. There is no imminent threat to any school or the community.

The case remains under investigation.

The website for Silver Creek, 4901 Nelson Road, posted a notice at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday indicating the school had gone into lockdown. The post also said Altona, Blue Mountain, Eagle Crest and Main Street were on secure status, formerly known as lockout.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Silver Creek High School is now in a lockdown," the notice read. "District officials and law enforcement are currently investigating. We will continue to update families as more information is provided. Please avoid the area and do not go to the school."

The St. Vrain Valley School District at 11:40 a.m. posted an update, indicating that police were investigating "a safety concern," but said that "the school is quiet."

Story continues

At 12:22 p.m., the school posted another update saying the school had moved to secure status and that all of the students were safe. At 12:45 p.m., the district had lifted the secure status for all of the schools.

"Student safety is our highest priority and we thank you for your continued support to ensure the safety of our community," the post read.

Police officials did not address why Main Street School, which is not near Silver Creek, was placed in secure status.

Schools in lockdown restrict activity inside the building, while schools on secure status do not allow people in or out but activities inside go on as scheduled.