Report: Suboxone, drug used to treat opioid dependence, found in McDonald's Happy Meal in Auburn

Jul. 1—AUBURN — Police on Wednesday were investigating a report that four strips of the drug Suboxone were found in a Happy Meal bought at McDonald's on Center Street.

Police said a mother from the Oxford area spotted the drugs inside the box after she ordered chicken nuggets and fries for her 11-year-old son about 1:30 p.m.

"He ate most of the food and passed me the box and I look in it and found all that in there," Shirlee Marchesseault, the child's mother, said. "I had to look up what that stuff was on Google because I didn't know what it was!"

Nobody ingested the drug, police said, but the mother reported it at once and Auburn police were investigating the matter Wednesday night.

Suboxone is a prescription drug used to treat opioid dependence. It is used as a maintenance program mainly by people trying to quit heroin or other opiates.

By Wednesday night, there was no clear explanation as to how the strips might have ended up in the Happy Meal.

Police were working with representatives from McDonald's and said the company was cooperating with their investigation.

Marchesseault said she was still angry three hours after making the discovery.

"My blood is boiling!" she said.

This story will be updated.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.