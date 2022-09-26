Report Suggests Arizona State Staffers Leaked Info To Opponents To Get Black Coach Herm Edwards Fired

Herm Edwards was named head coach of the Arizona State football team in 2017, and on Sept. 18, following a 30–21 loss to Eastern Michigan, it was announced that Arizona State had made the decision to let Edwards go. Now, more alarming details surrounding Edwards’ departure from the Sun Devils are coming to light.

The Athletic’s Doug Haller took a deep dive into Edward’s term in Tempe, Arizona, and how things crumbled.

Despite not having a losing season, Edwards entered the 2022 campaign strongly under fire. According to Haller, athletic department staff members purposely leaked information with the hopes and intention of getting Edwards’s termination.

As reported by Haller:

“An opposing coach recently told The Athletic that it wasn’t hard to get intel on this season’s team because some within Arizona State athletics wanted a coaching change.”

Unfortunately, it’s an unfavorable look for all parties involved. Haller also noted that Edwards didn’t make an effort to get familiar with the bylaws of the NCAA and made staff members of the department feel like he needed to be constantly looked after.

As of Sept. 18, Arizona State and Edwards officially “parted ways,” which was less than a day after the Sun Devils were defeated by Eastern Michigan 30-21 at home. Ray Anderson, athletic director at Arizona State University, called this a separation, not a termination. He stated Edwards relinquished his duties as the head coach.

Haller also noted, “For more than a year, the NCAA has investigated recruiting allegations within the football program. Edwards and his staff are accused of hosting recruits during the non-contact period put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Edwards has lost five assistants during the probe, including defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce and offensive coordinator Zak Hill. With uncertainty swirling around the program, recruiting has suffered significantly.”

Former staff also stated that Edwards may not have been aware of every detail, but was in the know of Arizona State operating outside of the rulebook.

Edwards went 26-20 as Arizona State’s head coach.