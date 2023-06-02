New report suggests Fulton DA building massive, multistate RICO case in election probe

A new report hints Fulton County’s investigation into possible election interference may be going out of state.

This comes as we may be just a few months out from learning about possible charges related to Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

It all started as an investigation into former President Donald Trump’s phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

“Look, all I want is to find 11,780 votes,” Trump told Raffensperger during that call.

The investigation then expanded to include Rudy Giuliani’s testimony before a state Senate committee, the false electors scheme, and even all the way to the illegal entry into an elections office way down in Coffee County.

Now, a newly published report states that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis wants information from two out-of-state firms hired by the Trump campaign to investigate voter fraud allegations and when they didn’t find any, the report alleges, the campaign buried that information.

Former Fulton County prosecutor and current criminal defense attorney Manny Arora believes Willis is building a massive, multi-state RICO case -- that’s a series of smaller crimes committed to benefit a much larger conspiracy -- in this case, criminally interfering in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

“RICO in Georgia is really easy to prove,” Arora told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot.

He says under Georgia’s RICO law, prosecutors only have to prove two so-called predicate acts to prove racketeering and those predicate acts, he says, could have been committed anywhere, even outside of Georgia.

“The RICO statute only requires that some part of the conspiracy took place in Fulton County. The rest of it could’ve been in Russia. It could’ve been in Alaska. It could’ve been wherever. As long as it’s a crime that forwards the goal of the conspiracy, being in this case, the election fraud, misrepresentation, you can do it,” Arora said.

Elliot asked and Willis’ office had no comment for this story. Willis herself announced she would make her charging decisions this summer.

She’s expected to present her investigation to a grand jury in August.



