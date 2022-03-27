Report: Suspect steals vehicle, rams police car, jumps into Nisqually River

A man was arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes earlier this month after he stole a car and fled Yelm police, according to the Nisqually Valley News.

Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on March 19, then later found it as it was being driven by the suspect near a neighborhood called Clearwood.

The car came to a stop after police deployed spike strips, but then the suspect put the vehicle in reverse and rammed it into a police car, according to the newspaper.

The suspect drove off and lost both front tires before crashing near the Nisqually River.

He fled on foot, then jumped into the river. He was eventually pulled out of the water and taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia for possible injuries.

Once cleared from the hospital, he was booked on suspicion of first-degree assault, possession of a stolen vehicle and two counts of hit and run, according to the paper.