Report: Suspected Brooklyn subway shooter traveled through Pittsburgh before attack

The suspect in the Brooklyn subway shooting traveled through Pittsburgh before Tuesday’s attack in New York City, according to a report from CNN.

On Wednesday morning, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said James was considered a suspect. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Before Frank James made his way to New York City, he apparently was in the Pittsburgh area.

Prior to the subway shooting, investigators say James created a number of YouTube videos, where he can be seen talking about violence.

One of those videos allegedly was recorded in Moon Township, as he was traveling through the Pittsburgh area.

The Moon Police Chief told Channel 11 he saw the video Wednesday morning.

According to the Police Chief, James said he was in Moon Township, and mentioned nearby restaurants, an a hotel.

It’s unclear what exactly he was doing in Moon.

The attack in New York City left 10 people shot and more than a dozen other people hurt.

NBC News reported that James has appeared on several videos posted on a YouTube channel, where he appears to go on “lengthy, profanity-filled rants and express controversial views.”

CNN reported that those videos gave insight into James’ path. James reportedly arrived in Philadelphia on March 25. The NYPD said keys belonging to a U-Haul that was rented under James’ name in Philadelphia were found at the shooting scene.

Before arriving in Philadelphia, James made stops in Fort Wayne, Indiana; Pittsburgh; and Newark, New Jersey, according to CNN.

