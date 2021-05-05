Report of 'suspicious' person outside Hempfield casino leads to stolen car, firearm charges, troopers say

May 4—A report of a suspicious person sitting in a vehicle just outside of Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield early Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a Jeannette man for illegal possession of a loaded firearm and the recovery of a stolen vehicle, state police said.

Jamar Abdu McIntosh, 43, was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm without a license and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was ordered held in the county prison after failing to post $10,000 bond.

State police Cpl. Robert Duffy reported casino security expressed concerns about a "suspicious" person outside the facility, sitting in his vehicle, at about 2 a.m.

Duffy said that when troopers arrived and ran the license plate number of the 2017 gray Volkswagen sedan, the vehicle had recently been reported stolen.

When troopers asked McIntosh to exit the vehicle and was searched, they noticed he had an empty handgun holster on his belt.

When troopers searched inside the vehicle, Duffy said, a loaded 9 mm handgun was found within reach of the driver's seat.

Police said he also had a suspended driver's license.

McIntosh has an extensive criminal record in Westmoreland County dating back to 2007, with multiple convictions for criminal conspiracy, drug possession, reckless endangerment, retail theft and simple assault, according to online court records.

Earlier this spring, McIntosh pleaded guilty to flight to avoid prosecution, making terroristic threats and reckless endangerment for pulling a handgun on two women who gave him a ride in November. According to police reports, McIntosh was angry because one of the women had blocked him on social media.

Under the April 7 plea agreement, when he received a sentence of 30 days to 23 months in jail, McIntosh was released from the county prison after given credit for time served after his arrest.

McIntosh did not have an attorney listed in the new complaints.

A preliminary hearing on the new complaints is scheduled May 18.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .