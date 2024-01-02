Report: Talks on hostage deal between Israel and Hamas on hold

Lebanese firefighters gather around a building targeted in a blast, that resulted in killing Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri and six other people. The cause was initially unclear but reports quickly began to circulate suspecting that it could have been a targeted killing on behalf of Israel. Stringer/dpa

Talks between Hamas and Israel on a potential deal to free the remaining hostages in Gaza have reportedly been put on hold following the killing of a senior Hamas official in Beirut, which Lebanon's Hezbollah blames on Israel.

Talks are now focused on avoiding escalation between Israel and Lebanon, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Tuesday evening, citing Arab diplomatic sources.

The "assassination" of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri "has changed the situation," the sources were quoted say saying, adding that it was currently no longer possible to negotiate another deal.

According to Hezbollah sources, al-Arouri, the deputy Head of Hamas' Political Bureau who lives in Beirut, died in a blast in a suburb of the Lebanese capital on Tuesday evening. Hamas has also confirmed his death.

The exact reasons behind the explosion initially remain unclear, although there are suspicions that it was a targeted killing carried out or sanctioned by the Israeli military. Israel's military would not comment on the reports when asked for a statement.

In the October 7 attacks carried out by Hamas and other militant groups in southern Israel, some 240 people were abducted into the Gaza Strip. Some of them were released during a temporary truce in November in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel jails, but some 130 are still being held in Gaza.

