Report: Teens stole Pokémon cards, pizza before deputies fired shots outside Target store

It has been more than 24 hours since deputies fired shots outside a Target store, leaving one person dead.

An arrest report for one of the suspects shows the incident started with Pokémon cards and pizza.

The report said that witnesses dialed 911 when they saw a suspicious Audi SUV with its license plate covered.

Two guys got out with hoodies and masks on.

READ: Young men accused of stealing pizza, Pokémon cards from Target prior to deputy-involved shooting

Deputies called store security, who already had an eye on the suspects.

The report said the two masked suspects had just stolen Pokémon cards and pizza.

As they exited the store, Osceola County deputies were already at the scene.

The report said that deputies tried to arrest them, but doesn’t explain why the deputies opened fire.

We know now that reports of a car came in from a deputy saying that the vehicle was leaving. Seconds later, there were reports of shots fired at 7:06 p.m.

READ: 1 dead in shooting involving 2 deputies in Kissimmee, sheriff’s office says

We also know two other people were in the getaway vehicle. Three people were shot and one died.

Deputies said the suspects are all in their late teens.

Michael Samuel Gomez, 18, was arrested.

READ: ‘A wrong has been done’: Man freed after serving 30 years for murder could be sent back to jail

The names of the other suspects haven’t been released.

This deputy-involved shooting is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

It’s their job to find out if the deputies rightfully pulled the trigger to determine if the shooting was justified.

Channel 9 has requested 911 calls and body camera footage from Wednesday’s incident.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.