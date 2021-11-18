Report: Texas still at risk of winter power blackouts

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, Ricki Mills looks out from her home as she waits for a fire hydrant to be turned to get water, in Dallas on Feb. 23, 2021. Texas is again at high risk of power blackouts this winter because of extreme weather like the catastrophic February storm that buckled the state's electric grid and left millions of people without heat for days, regulators said Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PAUL J. WEBER
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is still at risk of power blackouts this winter in the event of extreme weather like the catastrophic February storm that buckled the state's electrical grid and left millions of people without heat for days, the nation's grid monitor said Thursday.

“The concern is certainly sufficient,” said John Moura, director of reliability assessment at the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, known as NERC.

The warnings in the annual winter forecast by NERC, which oversees the reliability of the nation's electrical sector, comes as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the new leadership of the state's embattled grid signal their confidence that the lights will stay on this time. Energy experts are skeptical that sufficient changes have been imposed on power plants and gas producers in Texas, where the energy industry has a lot of clout.

The February storm led to one of the biggest power outages in U.S. history, knocking out electricity to more than 4 million customers and leading to hundreds of deaths. Some homes were left without heat and water for days.

The projections by NERC show that Texas could have a nearly 40% shortfall in available power to meet demand in the event of another severe winter storm. Moura said that although such an extreme scenario is “not a highly likely event,” it cannot be ruled out.

“It is something that we’ve seen occur, and can occur, if we continue to have that extreme weather,” he said.

President Joe Biden’s national climate adviser called last winter's storm a “wake-up call” for the United States to build energy systems and other infrastructure that are more reliable and resilient in the face of extreme-weather events. Lawmakers in the GOP-controlled Texas Capitol did not dwell on climate change in the aftermath of the freeze, and instead pushed to make improvements to the grid.

Federal officials have recommended that power providers be required to meet tougher standards for protecting their plants from freezing temperatures.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Imagine seeing a bear and a rattlesnake together. It happened in Arizona, photo shows

    The photo shows they were lounging near a big puddle.

  • 'A huge mess': Big storm could disrupt Thanksgiving travel next week

    A potentially disruptive storm is in the forecast for early next week in portions of the central and eastern U.S., meteorologists warned.

  • Winter weather warnings issued. How much snow can we expect to see around Erie County?

    The National Weather Service put out winter weather advisories or watches in Erie, Crawford and Warren counties and Ashtabula and Chautauqua counties.

  • The party's over for a Hawaiian stream that smells like beer and boasts a 1.2% ABV

    Sad news for local teens in Oahu, Hawaii today: A stream in Waipio that was noticed because it stinks like beer has been discovered to have a 1.2% alcohol by volume (ABV) percentage and the storm pipe responsible for boozing up the water has been shut off.

  • Sixty-foot waves exploded off the Pacific Coast during October's bomb cyclone

    October's bomb cyclone generated massive waves along with heavy rain and high winds.

  • The chaos on Canada's west coast is a preview of climate change woes to come

    The chaos on Canada's west coast is a preview of climate change woes to come

  • The Leonid meteor shower will peak again tonight. Which direction should you look to see it?

    Keep an eye to the sky over the next couple of days: The peak of the Leonid meteor shower will be visible in the early morning hours.

  • Deadly Pacific Northwest flooding seen from space

    Flooding from the deadly Pacific Northwest storm is so severe, it can be seen from space, according to images captured by NASA on Tuesday.The big picture: At least one person has died and Canada's largest port was cut off by flood waters after the intense "atmospheric river event" slammed the region, bringing with it record-shattering rainfall and damaging winds, and triggering evacuations. Thousands of people were still without power on Wednesday morning.Stay on top of the latest market trends

  • Winds whip up volcanic ash from 1912 eruption in Alaska

    Volcano scientists issued an alert Wednesday, warning that a cloud of ash — from an eruption more than century ago — was headed toward Alaska’s Kodiak Island. The ash is from the powerful 1912 eruption of Novarupta, a volcano on the Alaska Peninsula that dropped volcanic ash that is still visible today. Strong northwesterly winds in the vicinity of Katmai National Park and Preserve and Valley of Ten Thousand Smokes on Wednesday kicked up the loose volcano ash.

  • Travel remains dangerous as potent blizzard moves across the Prairies

    A powerful winter storm continues to race across the Prairies on Wednesday, with Saskatchewan and Manitoba likely to see dangerous travel again amid the heavy and blowing snow.

  • Earthquake? Meteor? Residents report loud boom, shaking, flash in the sky late Wednesday

    Folks in Stow, Hudson and other towns felt and heard a noise which some thought might have been an earthquake, but scientists saw no evidence of that.

  • Vancouver storm: A state of emergency has been declared in British Columbia

    A major clean-up is under way in British Columbia after a major storm that cut off Vancouver.

  • Planning to travel for Thanksgiving in the Northeast? Watch the forecast

    AccuWeather's Bernie Rayno breaks down the threat of major travel delays that could come from a cold surge headed for the northeastern U.S. in the days before Thanksgiving.

  • Hundreds displaced due to intense flooding in Washington state

    Over 1 foot of rain has pummeled the Pacific Northwest in five days, bringing rivers into major flood stages and flooding roads and neighborhoods. In Whatcom County, Washington, in the northwest part of the state along the Canadian border, about 500 people were displaced Monday due to flooding, the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office said. Both directions of I-5 in Bellingham will remain CLOSED overnight due to flooding & active slides threatening the highway.

  • HK authorities begin boar hunt amid safety fears

    The boar roundup in a district where authorities said some residents were spotted feeding them marks a policy shift in controlling the most commonly seen wild animals in the city.A spokesperson for the Hong Kong Wild Boar Concern Group, Roni Wong, was also escorted from the scene. "Veterinarians used dart guns to capture seven wild pigs for humane dispatch through medicine injection," the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) said in a statement.It said boars in the residential area less than 30 minutes' drive from the heart of the financial district were "accustomed to wandering along the road and looking for food from passers-by or even chasing vehicles."Last week, a wild boar knocked down a police officer and bit his leg, causing a deep wound and prompting Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to warn the government would increase penalties for those who feed them. That animal subsequently fell off the edge of a carpark, plunging about 33 feet to its death.

  • Earthquake felt in southeastern Missouri on Wednesday night

    People reported feeling its effects from miles away, including in Poplar Bluff, Grandin, Wappapello, Fisk and Greenville.

  • Chinese student who placed fluorescent light in her hair to study during power outage goes viral

    A resourceful student studying for her master’s program entrance exam in the dark has stolen the spotlight on Chinese microblogging website Sina Weibo. The dedicated student: On Nov. 12, a now-viral video of an unidentified female student studying with a fluorescent light wedged into  her hair was posted on Weibo, reported Insider. In the clip filmed by a fellow student in Baoding, Hebei, the student was reportedly studying for China’s annual Unified National Graduate Entrance Examination for potential masters program students.

  • Cal Fire fighting fire involving tamarisk trees in Indio expected to burn several days

    The fire was reported at 6:12 p.m. on Avenue 42 and Clinton Street.

  • California backslides on water conservation amid drought

    A severe drought prompted California Gov. Gavin Newsom last summer to ask the state's nearly 40 million residents to voluntarily reduce water use by 15% this year. Californians reduced their water use by a measly 3.9% in September, down from 5.1% in August. Overall, California has reduced its water consumption by just 3.6% since July, when Newsom made the request.

  • Canada's massive flood strands 18,000, some in remote mountains

    ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia (Reuters) -Canada was still trying to reach 18,000 people stranded on Thursday after floods and mudslides destroyed roads, houses and bridges in what could be the costliest natural disaster in the country's history. Receding flood waters were helping rescue efforts, but the downpour blocked off entire towns in the province of British Columbia and cut access to the country's largest port in Vancouver, disrupting already strained global supply chains. Many towns are in mountainous areas to the east and northeast of Vancouver with limited access.