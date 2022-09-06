Report: Three people shot near Cocoa during Labor Day weekend

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to your best source of news and information on the Space Coast. Subscribe today.

Three people were shot and wounded in an unincorporated part of central Brevard County over the weekend, according to the Sheriff's Office.

One person and two juveniles were shot while riding in a vehicle near Burnett Road and State Road 520, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office reported. All three were taken to a nearby hospital with non-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told sheriff's agents dozens of people had gathered near a convenience store when the shots erupted before 10 p.m.

Brevard sheriff's agents responded to the scene. Agents did not release the names of those shot.

No arrests have been made in the case.

An investigation is ongoing, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Ralph Chapoco is a government and politics watchdog reporter. You can reach Chapoco at rchapoco@floridatoday.com and follow him on Twitter @rchapoco.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Police investigating shooting near Cocoa according to sheriff's office