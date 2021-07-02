HPD looking for man they say sexually assaulted child in a bathroom
Before taking off, police said the suspect threatened the child with a knife and said not to tell anyone about the incident or he would kill their family.
Ishleen Kaur was passionate about yoga movement Sivananda, until she found allegations of sexual abuse.
HOUSTON (Reuters) -High levels of a cancer-causing chemical have been detected in air monitors in Houston neighborhoods near the busiest U.S. petrochemical port, according to a report issued on Thursday by Houston health officials and environmental groups. The report https://bit.ly/3hqafvk by the Houston Health Department and One Breath Partnership said concentrations of formaldehyde were found at levels 13 times the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s minimum level for health threats. It recommended regulations for plants and control of chemicals contributing to formaldehyde formation be tightened.
A former baseball coach was arrested on second-degree rape and sex abuse of a minor charges, Baltimore County police said. While the suspect was arrested, investigators said the case is far from closed as they say there could be more victims.
Russia registered a record number of daily COVID-19-related deaths on Friday amid a surge in cases across the world's largest country that the authorities blame on the infectious Delta variant. It also reported 23,218 new infections in the last 24 hours, including 6,893 in Moscow. The Russian capital, the epicentre of the outbreak throughout the pandemic, is racing to repurpose hospitals to treat an influx of patients, Anastasiya Rakova, the city's deputy mayor, said.
Insomnia. Panic attacks. Missed class. Lower grades. Three teen boys struggled through a year of pandemic school. Can they get back on track?
Mayor Turner will make it clear the city is not going to sit silent amid a historic crime wave after a family was murdered in their SW Houston home.
Cambodia reported 32 deaths from the coronavirus on Friday, a record daily increase, as authorities warned of the risk of a new wave of infections driven by the Delta variant. "There could be a third wave if no action is taken in time, because now there is a new outbreak caused by the Delta variant, and not just in Cambodia, but in the world," Hun Sen said. Hun Sen said patients with the variant, which was first detected in India, will be treated separately and be quarantined for 21 days after recovery.
Jalen Green is a candidate to be drafted at No. 2 overall, and he seemingly wouldn't mind teaming up with Kevin Porter Jr. in Houston.
For decades, the two little grave markers sat side by side in a Mississippi Coast cemetery, identified only as Baby Jane and Baby Jane II. The infants, both “Jane Does,” were found on different occasions, in 1982 and 1988, in Jackson County rivers and buried by community members, after investigators found no leads in either case. Then late last year, investigators were able to identify Baby Jane through DNA testing, almost 40 years after her death.
The missing baby is approximately 26 inches and weighs 25 pounds. He has light brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white Mickey Mouse diaper.
An 80-year-old Nebraska man has been charged with murder after telling police he shot his wife, who had Alzheimer's disease, because he was struggling to care for her. Prosecutors upgraded the charges against John Kotopka to first-degree murder on Wednesday — a week after the death of Janet Kotopka, 78. Janet Kotopka had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease about two years ago and her health had deteriorated significantly, according to court documents.
John Hummel received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the December 2009 killings.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said on Thursday that a Supreme Court decision upholding two state voting laws was a significant victory for states enacting "common sense" voting protections.
Stop blaming COVID, racism and especially funding and start holding leaders’ feet to the fire, John M. Pritchett writes.
My parents divorced in the ’90s when I was relatively young, so memories of my mom, dad and siblings under one roof are few and far between. One vivid memory is clear: me, my sister and my parents piled into their bed watching The Cosby Show every Thursday night at eight. In our religiously conservative home, there were few pop cultural phenomena my sister and I could be a part of, but the respectable, family-friendly The Cosby Show made the cut.
One of the patients is still hospitalized and the other has been discharged to a “transitional care unit.”
Supreme Court conservatives have invented a right to corruption
Sara Rogel, a Salvadoran woman who spent 10 years in prison on charges of violating the South American country's harsh abortion ban when she terminated her own pregnancy, is trying to get her life back after being released last week. Rogel, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison, was arrested in October 2012 after going to a hospital with bleeding caused by what she said was a fall at home. She was released on June 8 from a jail in Zacatecoluca, 35 miles (56 km) southeast of San Salvador, the capital of El Salvador.
On Quebecois metal band Obvurt’s website, the group’s name is described as a combination of “Obvert (to oppose) and Hurt (to wound)“—a name that was created by band member Philippe Drouin because it “relates to his particular turn of fate.” Everything about the group’s sound—pummeling drums, atonal riff, their aesthetic long hair, black t-shirts, Giger-indebted album covers—suggests that Obvert are, indeed, the kind of band you think they are.
BEIJING/TAIPEI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged on Thursday to complete "reunification" with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to "smash" any attempts at formal independence, drawing a stern rebuke from Taipei, which lambasted the Communist Party as a dictatorship. China, which considers democratically-ruled Taiwan its own territory, has stepped up efforts under Xi to assert its sovereignty claims, including regular flights by fighter jets and bombers close to the island. "Solving the Taiwan question and realising the complete reunification of the motherland are the unswerving historical tasks of the Chinese Communist Party and the common aspiration of all Chinese people," Xi said in a speech on the 100th birthday of the ruling Communist Party.