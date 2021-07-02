HPD looking for man they say sexually assaulted child in a bathroom

Reuters

Cambodia reported 32 deaths from the coronavirus on Friday, a record daily increase, as authorities warned of the risk of a new wave of infections driven by the Delta variant. "There could be a third wave if no action is taken in time, because now there is a new outbreak caused by the Delta variant, and not just in Cambodia, but in the world," Hun Sen said. Hun Sen said patients with the variant, which was first detected in India, will be treated separately and be quarantined for 21 days after recovery.