Man accused of sexually assaulting 8-year-old in 1999 arrested
The case went unsolved for 22 years. Now a man has been detained and police say he could be linked to several other sexual assault cases.
Police are trying to find the 19-year-old woman who once faced charges in a deadly shooting just last year as well.
As U.S. troops in Kabul evacuate thousands of Americans and Afghan allies, they are also trying to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
Victims of homophobic attack required hospital treatment
Deputies are looking for the suspected shooter who has been identified as Kenny Patterson, a man in his mid 20's wearing a red or orange shirt.
The new number from our 13 Investigates COVID tracker does not yet include HISD or Cy-Fair ISDs, which both opened for classes today.
The reality TV star has shared pictures of injuries from an alleged attack.
A person convicted of entering or remaining in designated areas could face a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
At least seven districts, accounting for more than a million students, are in defiance of DeSantis’s order banning mask mandatesFDA gives full approval to Pfizer vaccine for Covid-19 The first day of school at Barbara Goleman Senior High School in Miami Lakes, Florida on Monday. Photograph: Cristóbal Herrera/EPA Florida’s battle over school mask mandates has reached the governor’s doorstep after education leaders in the state capital, Tallahassee, became the latest to defy Ron DeSantis’s ban. Ro
KABUL/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -With thousands of desperate Afghans and foreigners massed at Kabul's airport in the hope of fleeing Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers, U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to decide as soon as Tuesday on whether to extend an Aug. 31 deadline to airlift Americans and their allies to safety. Biden warned on Sunday that the evacuation was going to be "hard and painful" and much could still go wrong. U.S. troops might stay beyond an Aug. 31 deadline to oversee the evacuation, he said.
More than 175,000 Fairfax County students made their way back to school Monday morning following two school years disrupted by COVID-19 chaos, fights over critical race theory, and pushback on transgender rights.
"We made a simple mistake and we fixed it as soon as possible," an Elder spokesperson said. "These investigations are very common in campaign world."
School districts are using federal COVID-19 relief funds to hire more mental health professionals. mmpile/E+ Collection via Getty ImagesEven before COVID-19, as many as 1 in 6 young children had a diagnosed mental, behavioral or developmental disorder. New findings suggest a doubling of rates of disorders such as anxiety and depression among children and adolescents during the pandemic. One reason is that children’s well-being is tightly connected to family and community conditions such as stres
Ohio Republican Senate candidate J. D. Vance criticized Senator Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) amid an ongoing split in the party on whether and how to evacuate Afghans.
The 43-year-old model was taken to hospital in the early hours of Monday morning.
A 10-month-old baby from Guatemala died in Border Patrol custody shortly after the child's parents came across the U.S.-Mexico border last week, according to federal authorities.
Sophia Bush discussed getting her first tattoo at age 23 as she was bouncing back following her divorce from One Tree Hill co-star Chad Michael Murray.
Police are still looking for the man and woman, who were reportedly driving a black Toyota Highlander.
Florida's power struggle over wearing masks in school to guard against coronavirus infections landed Monday before a judge considering a lawsuit that challenges Gov. Ron DeSantis' order reserving the mask decision for parents.
Mike Shouhed and Paulina Ben-Cohen recently celebrated their three-year anniversary in July