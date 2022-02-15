Report: Train going 40 mph at time of conductor's fatal fall

·1 min read

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — The preliminary investigation into the death of an Amtrak conductor who fell from a train in Rhode Island last month found that the train was traveling about 40 mph (64 kph) at the time, the National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday.

Based on surveillance video from a local business, investigators found that two of the train's exterior doors were open with the stairs in the down position as the train arrived at the station in Westerly at about 2 p.m. on Jan. 15, the investigation found.

As the train was preparing to depart on its route to Washington, D.C., the assistant conductor radioed the conductor but did not receive a response, the report said.

The assistant conductor began searching the interior of the train and found an open door in a passenger car. The assistant conductor and the engineer then got out of the train and searched along the tracks. They found the conductor unresponsive about 1,200 feet (366 meters) east of the station platform, the report said.

The report did not include the conductor's name. Local police previously said the conductor was a 26-year-old Massachusetts woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

NTSB investigatators will now will focus on operating rules of the railroad, the mechanical condition of the train, and internal and external oversight of the Amtrak system, the report said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Police searching for Shreveport man wanted in connection with double homicide in Texas

    The Cherokee County Sheriff's office is asking people to be on the lookout for a Shreveport man connected to a double homicide in Texas.

  • ‘He was doing his job’: Mother of slain CATS driver pleads for help finding his killer

    Police release images of a suspect and a black Honda SUV in connection with the shooting death of Ethan Rivera. CMPD says it was a road-rage incident.

  • Burglars targeting homes of local Asian restaurant owners, police say

    The burglaries have largely happened in the evening while victims were at work

  • Student who made threats against Mishawaka High School placed on house arrest, probation

    St. Joseph Probate Court Magistrate Graham Polando issued the sentence Tuesday, saying he hopes the incident was just "poor judgement."

  • 100+ passengers on DC-bound Amtrak Acela train stranded for hours

    More than 100 passengers were stranded for hours on an Amtrak train that stalled in New York City following a power loss on Monday.For nearly seven hours, 106 passengers and crew members were stuck on Amtrak's 2151 Acela train, which was traveling from Boston to Washington, D.C., NBC Boston reported.The train left Boston at 5:05 a.m. but lost power in Queens around 8:37 a.m., according to the news outlet, which cited an Amtrak spokesperson. The...

  • Tilak Nagar: Delhi man held over rape of 87-year-old woman

    Police say the man, a sweeper, robbed and assaulted the bedridden woman when she was alone at home.

  • What Online Business Owners Should Know About IRS Form 1099-K

    If you're an online retailer and accept credit card payments, you'll need to report the 1099-K forms that you receive from payment processors.

  • Michael Wilson: Inmate who escaped Mississippi Correctional Facility captured

    Harrison County deputies captured Michael "Pretty Boy" Floyd Wilson around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

  • Arson charges filed in Whittier fire that destroyed homes

    A Whittier man has been charged with starting a fire that destroyed two homes and damaged four others in a canyon neighborhood last week, authorities said.

  • Abortion Opponents Hear a 'Heartbeat.' Most Experts Hear Something Else.

    The Texas law banning abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy is based on a singular premise disputed by many medical experts: that once an ultrasound detects electrical cardiac activity in an embryo, its heart is beating and a live birth is on the way. At this very early stage of a pregnancy, however, the embryo is the size of a pomegranate seed and has only a primitive tube of cardiac cells that emit electric pulses and pump blood. Language has long been a battleground in the political st

  • White House leading tabletop exercises in preparation for possible Russian invasion

    The Biden administration is gaming out how the U.S. would respond to various scenarios in the Russia-Ukraine standoff, including a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Berlin's historic baby gorilla turns one

    A day after Valentine's gifts were handed out all over the world, Tilla was given her first present: a rice and vegetable cake.Born to 24-year-old first time mom Bibi and her 16-year-old partner Sango, the zoo said little Tilla was developing beautifully and was being looked after well by her mother.The zoo said Tilla was getting bolder and more curious by the day, even managing a few somersault tricks on the available vines.The fact that the new comer was a girl was a double bonus for the Berlin Zoo as gorilla groups live in a so-called harem system, with one male and several females. A new female enhances the breeding chances.After losing significant income during the coronavirus pandemic, Berlin Zoo has started a fund-raising campaign for a new gorilla enclosure under the motto "A villa for Tilla, the little gorilla".Over half the global population of mountain gorillas lives in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Virunga National Park which sits on the forest-covered volcanoes of central Africa.It is the continent's oldest national park and largest tropical rainforest reserve, covering some 7,800 sq km (3,000 sq miles.)

  • Next time you fly, remember attendant who fought man trying to ‘bring down the plane’

    There were almost 6,000 incidents involving unruly passengers last year. Nearly 75% were about masks. | Editorial

  • Scientists say first woman apparently cured of HIV with new treatment

    Scientists announced Tuesday that the first woman appears to be cured of HIV using a stem cell transplant method, according to multiple reports.Scientists expect to expand the eligibility of the state-of-the-art treatment to dozens more people every year, NBC reported. The treatment used stem cells from umbilical cord blood, which is more widely available than adult stem cells used in bone marrow transplants, according to The New York Times....

  • Most new car buyers paying over sticker price, especially on some brands: See the list

    GM and Ford have warned dealers against charging big surcharges on certain new cars, but dealers across brands are topping MSRPs. Here's a look at the numbers.

  • Textron Aviation delivers 8,000th business jet

    Textron Aviation on Tuesday announced that its Wichita plant has delivered the company’s 8,000th business jet. The milestone handoff was a Cessna Citation Longitude, the company’s new flagship jet, which will join the Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (NYSE: SMG) corporate fleet. “A milestone like this wouldn’t be possible without all the owners and operators who love to fly our aircraft and trust the reliability and versatility of our Citation products,” Textron Aviation CEO Ron Draper said in a press release.

  • ‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 6 Premiere Date Set On BBC One

    BBC One has set the premiere date for the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders with the award-winning period gangster saga set to return on February 27 at 9pm in the UK. The date was made official this morning in Birmingham, home to the fictional Shelby clan, via a 42-foot high mural looming over […]

  • Telenor investors scrutinise Myanmar sale

    Several investors in Telenor are seeking assurances from the Norwegian telecoms company that customer data will be protected following the sale of its operations in Myanmar. Myanmar's military rulers have given the go-ahead for a local company, Shwe Byain Phyu, to own most of Telenor's business in the Southeast Asian country, under a deal to be finalised soon, Reuters reported on Friday. Some human rights groups have said the handover could put the data of 18 million people within the junta's reach, with several demonstrations held in Myanmar in recent days calling on Telenor to stop the sale altogether.

  • Stevie Nicks Recalls Trying to Be 'Sweet and Nice' to Lindsey Buckingham to Keep Fleetwood Mac Together

    Stevie Nicks told The New Yorker that she knew she and Lindsey Buckingham had to stay together at first for Fleetwood Mac to work

  • Looking for ground beef recipe inspiration? Make this easy, kid-friendly nacho casserole

    This Nacho casserole is a surprisingly simple ground beef recipe that's kid-approved and perfect for busy weeknights. Here's how to make it.