Report: Trump has been receiving presidential pension payments since January

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ivana Saric
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former President Trump has received $65,600 in pension payments since leaving office in January, Business Insider reported Monday, citing a General Services Administration spokesperson.

Why it matters: As part of a campaign promise, during his presidency Trump stuck to his vow not to accept a taxpayer-funded salary while in office, instead sometimes donating it to services such as the National Park Service.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The big picture: Business Insider noted that it's not clear whether Trump has kept his taxpayer-funded pension.

Of note: Former presidents are not obliged by the constitution to accept a pension. Trump's net worth is estimated to be about $2.3 billion, according to Bloomberg.

  • Representatives for Trump and the General Services Administration did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter fights Justice Department subpoena over Rep. Nunes parody account

    Twitter is fighting a DOJ subpoena related to the user of an account that parodies Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), who has unsuccessfully sought to unmask such users.

  • “The guy does not eat well”: Franklin Graham worries Trump too old to run in 2024

    The Rev. Franklin Graham says a potential 2024 presidential bid by Donald Trump would "be a very tough thing to do," the prominent Christian leader told "Axios on HBO."Why it matters: Graham, the president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan's Purse, was among Trump's earliest and most prominent evangelical defenders.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Graham told "Axios on HBO" that a Trump comeback would be difficult because of his advancing age and eating habits."“I think for him, everything will depend on his health at that time. If he still has energy and strength like he does. I don't.""You know the guy does not eat well, you know, and it's amazing the energy that he has.""He's lost weight, fifteen pounds, Maybe. So he might be in good health and in good shape. I don't know."Trump would be 78 in 2024, the same age as Joe Biden in 2020.The big picture: Graham stood by Trump through repeated scandals, telling "Axios on HBO" in 2018 that he saw Trump as a defender of the faith."Now people say 'Well Frank but how can you defend him, when he's lived such a sordid life?' I never said he was the best example of the Christian faith. He defends the faith. And I appreciate that very much."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden administration to send 20 million U.S.-authorized vaccine doses abroad

    President Biden will send an additional 20 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to other countries by the end of June, including shots authorized by the FDA for use in the U.S., White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.Why it matters: It will be the first time the U.S. has sent Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses abroad. The administration previously announced plans to export 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has not been authorized domestically.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free80 million is the highest number of doses donated by any country in the world, according to Psaki. She did not comment on where the 60 million AstraZeneca vaccines will go, saying that decision will come after it receives clearance from the FDA in the next few weeks.Between the lines: By the end of June, it's likely the U.S. will have more than 20 million authorized doses sitting around. States have already started turning down their federal vaccine allocations as demand has dropped.The big picture: The U.S. has faced criticism for hoarding vaccines, especially as supply outpaces demand domestically. Among the world's four major vaccine producers, America has kept nearly its entire supply up to now.Go deeper: The global line for coronavirus vaccines stretches back to 2023Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • VP Harris meets with Congressional Hispanic Caucus

    Vice President Kamala Harris met with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, immigration and other issues on Monday. (May 17)

  • AP calls for independent investigation into Israeli airstrike that destroyed its Gaza office

    AP's top editor on Sunday called for an independent investigation into an airstrike by Israeli forces that destroyed the 12-story building housing its local media office in Gaza.Driving the news: Israel's government has said the building housed Hamas. But AP executive editor Sally Buzbee said the government has "yet to provide clear evidence" of this. Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders said Sunday it asked the International Criminal Court to investigate whether the bombing "constitutes a war crime."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe State Department did not immediately return Axios' request for comment on the investigation calls. But Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered support for independent journalists and media organizations to AP CEO Gary Pruitt Saturday, according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price.The other side: Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said the Israeli government was "compiling evidence for the U.S." over the bombing of the building, which also housed Al Jazeera's local offices, but "declined to commit to providing it within the next two days," AP reports.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday, "We share with our American friends all that intelligence and here's the intelligence we had."It's ... an intelligence office for the Palestinian terrorist organization housed in that building that plots and organizes the terror attacks against Israeli civilians. So it's a perfectly legitimate target."NetanyahuMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Restaurant and retail owners have 2 options nowadays: stop treating their workers like garbage or stop having workers at all

    I talked to several service industry workers. One thing is clear: they aren't staying home because of unemployment checks.

  • Walmart, Sam's Club drop mask rule for fully vaccinated customers and employees after CDC mask guidelines

    Walmart and Sam's Club will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks following an CDC mask update.

  • Cheney says McCarthy, Stefanik are 'complicit' in spreading Trump's lies

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Sunday told Fox News' Chris Wallace that she considers both House Minority Leader (R-Calif.) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), who replaced her as the chair of the House Republican Conference last week, "complicit" in spreading former President Donald Trump's lies. Cheney then reiterated what she's been saying the last few few months as she's come under fire from her GOP colleagues and was ultimately removed from her leadership role — that she isn't willing to back Trump's falsehoods for the sake of the party. WALLACE: Are Kevin McCarthy and Elise Stefanik being complicit in the Trump lies? LIZ CHENEY: They are, and I'm not willing to do that. pic.twitter.com/zp9kbJZKi2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 16, 2021 In another interview that aired during Sunday's edition of This Week on ABC News, Cheney told host Jon Karl she doesn't actually think many Republican lawmakers, save for maybe a handful, actually believe Trump's claims that the 2020 election was stolen. But she suggested it's "really dangerous" to cross Trump, so many have fallen in line anyway. "We now live in a country where [members of Congress'] votes are affected because they're worried about their security, they're worried about threats on their lives," she said. .@jonkarl: "How many of your colleagues actually believe that stuff—actually believe the election was stolen?" Rep. Liz Cheney: "I think it's a relatively small number." https://t.co/zwcCkO7rtC pic.twitter.com/xsyrfSdS4b — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 16, 2021 More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterThe GOP's blatant disregard for democracyBiden reports lower 2020 income in newly-released tax returns

  • Woman Says She Was Banned from a Six Flags for 5 Years Over the Length of Her Shorts

    Bailey Breedlove claimed that a security guard at the Frontier City amusement park was “body shaming” her and told that her shorts were “too short”

  • A Boston TV crew covering a dog theft found the missing pet and its alleged kidnapper, and caught it all on camera

    A reporter and cameraman spotted a dog that looked suspiciously similar to the missing pup they were supposed to be reporting on.

  • Your Horoscope This Week: May 16, 2021

    The last days of Taurus season make themselves known this week, hitting the snooze button and begging for just a few more hours of rest. Meanwhile, with Venus and Mercury clamoring for attention and stimulation in Gemini, rest isn’t really on the itinerary. Of course, just because something’s not on the schedule doesn’t mean it’s not available to those who demand it. With the shadow of Mercury retrograde in full effect and the imminence of the Sun’s ingress into Gemini, communication is key if anyone expects to get their needs met — but, we all know how tricky communication can be in a shadow period. On May 21st, the Sun in Gemini will square Jupiter in Pisces, an aspect that’s sure to have us negotiating our expectations. On the collective front, our relationship to knowledge is changing. International issues that were once framed as “conflicts” or “arguments” are reframed within a larger narrative of colonization and suppression, whether it’s Israel’s inhumane occupation of Palestine, the ongoing war against ethnic Armenians in Azerbaijan, or the uprising against police violence in Colombia. We are called to reckon with our role in, our relationship with, our endorsement of the information that is shared and information that’s suppressed. Aries Sun & Aries RisingOn the surface, this week should be a relatively smooth-going one for you and it’s unlikely that you’ll find yourself fielding any out-of-turn behavior or last-minute surprises. But the smoothness of the sea doesn’t dictate the state of what lives below it. If anything, it gives you a clearer view of an internal world that’s much more sensitive and deeply affected than you let on, even to yourself. Let what’s coming in-focus for you come — even if it hurts to acknowledge it, even if you’d rather feel anything else. While it’s true that there are certain tasks, agreements, and commitments that require your attention, being productive will only delay your heart’s needs; it will not quiet them.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoTaurus Sun & Taurus RisingIt’s true that many planets have shifted under the stars of Gemini, including your ruling planet Venus, but you need not rush to keep up. The last few days of the Sun’s journey through Taurus are no less vital to you than when the hot eye of the Sun first glanced upon your stars. Endings offer up their own mixed blessings, even if they seem bitter. Some green things are seeded not to last but rather to enrich the soil for whatever it is we really wish to cultivate. If you can accept that loss — whether it relates to a person, a job, or an opportunity — is only a part of a story rather than the conclusion, then you can turn the page with anticipation, and — dare I say — pleasure.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoGemini Sun & Gemini RisingWhen it’s almost your season and there’s numerous glowing celestial balls in your court, the shadow of Mercury retrograde can feel like a cruel trick. But you are worth your shine and due some fun in the sun, dear Gemini. That’s why it’s worth your while to engage this Mercury shadow period head-on rather than skirting around the issues until the retrograde motion becomes more apparent and spoils the fun. There’s no sleight of hand that can make an issue disappear, and anything swept under a rug is sure to make a noticeable bump later. Reply to that email, file that paperwork, and when you can’t move forward, be candid about what’s holding you back. Illustration by Stefhany LozanoCancer Sun & Cancer RisingWith the last days of Taurus season upon us, the ongoing influence of the Taurus new moon, and Mars holding court under your stars, it’s a great time for you to meditate on the difference between your actions and your reactions. Mars rules cardinal Aries and it’s not as comfortable in cardinal Cancer as one might hope. The protective nature of Cancer is heightened under this influence and while it may serve your community and loved ones, it can lead to unintentionally defensive behavior on your part. Of course, there are moments when defense is called for, but, sometimes, a clarifying question will protect your energy a whole lot more than your armor. Illustration by Stefhany LozanoLeo Sun & Leo RisingAs the years go on, the kinds of relationships we are capable of change and transform. There is no formula, no one way these things go, but there is an understanding that while the pleasure of encounter is imminent, closeness takes time. Closeness, or intimacy, is available to any kind of relationship we build and not just with other people, either. There’s intimacy in developing a relationship to your body in a physically challenging practice and there’s intimacy in deeping an artistic one. Whatever or whoever you’re building a relationship with, Leo, remind yourself that it takes time. What things feel like now is only a reflection of the moment, not the limit.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoVirgo Sun & Virgo RisingFor many people, our earliest memories of teachers are those who have authority over us. They are our instructors and our guardians. Occasionally, for those who are curious enough, a teacher can be found in the natural world by way of an animal or a garden. “Curious” might be the operative word here, inviting the individual to identify and acknowledge a lesson rather than receive it. If we’re curious, we begin to realize that we receive lessons whether we notice or not, repeatedly. They’re available everywhere, from anyone. Look again at the small workings of your world, the people, projects, and creatures that fill your week. If there is a challenge, there is a message.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoLibra Sun & Libra RisingThere’s this idea in the craft of poetry that working within a form, like a pantoum, can be as freeing as it is restrictive. It’s said that sometimes one needs to know the rules in order to break them — but, rebellion isn’t the only pleasure to be had in doing so. Most living things enjoy a bit of restraint, a rein to pull against, stone on either side of a river, lips tight against a whistle. Form gives us a challenge for which freedom is the answer. If, within your discipline or generative process, you’ve found yourself overwhelmed with choice, consider the forms available to you. Whether it’s a ritual, a routine, or a material constraint, deciding to work with less will serve you more.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoScorpio Sun & Scorpio RisingThe word “secure” is tricky. With lovers, we seek secure attachment but settle for over-processing. There’s the tenuous notion of job security and the failure of social security. Nations are obsessed with security at our borders, but borders are man-made and subject to change, which makes them, by nature, an insecure division. It’s important to remember that security is not a permanent state. And, while it’s valuable for inner work (feeling secure about yourself, your lovability), it can be a trap when we seek it from others (this job is paying me so well, why would I leave?). Try to notice when your need for inner security is in conflict with the transient nature of security from external sources. Illustration by Stefhany LozanoSagittarius Sun & Sagittarius RisingSagittarius is a fire sign, it’s true, but an arrow needs wind and desires direction. If your fire begins in the mind, dear Sagittarius, it’s carried by language into the world. And, there’s no guarantee how your thoughts or ideas will land, but few original things come with guarantees anyway so why wait for one? If you’re holding yourself back, release the arrow. The original thing, the untried thing, that is the test. Those who respond and resonate are the answer. If this week offers you the opportunity to put yourself out there, to take a social or intellectual risk, take it. Your mind was never meant to be a secret, lonely thing. It flourishes in company; it flies.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoCapricorn Sun & Capricorn RisingIt’s one thing to know that wealth is more than what’s in the bank and a whole other thing to approach daily affairs that way. The universe, for better or worse, is here to remind you that a community net can be just as valuable as a financial one — if not more so. This reminder can come in various forms. While some can be heavy handed, like realizing you’d made a bad deal, you’re just as likely to receive positive reinforcement from mutual admirers. The regard you offer others and your willingness to turn every stone over have not gone unnoticed and won’t. Even if what you sign up for is no sure thing, you can be sure that you have a strong net to fall back on.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoAquarius Sun & Aquarius RisingJust because things can get a little heavy doesn’t mean you can’t prioritize feeling good. It must be some kind of human preoccupation, to immerse oneself in an emotion and make that emotion all there is. But, you know better. You know how to ride a wave from shore to shore, you know that waves can affect a coastline but that the land is something else entirely. Which is all to say that there’s nothing wrong with carrying an emotion instead of lying down in it and letting it carry you. It doesn’t make the emotion any less potent; it doesn’t make your heart any less true.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoPisces Sun & Pisces RisingJupiter has dipped his celestial toe into Pisces and it’s expected that Pisces people will rejoice Especially since Jupiter’s ingress into Pisces is a kind of homecoming. It’s possible that you’ll feel a shift this week, a smooth energetic flow where once there might have been static. This flow isn’t a miraculous one-time occurrence, so you need not treat it that way. It’s always already around you and you are invited to work with it. Choose what comes easily this week. If a current makes itself known, is it a current that would feel good to ride? If a problem arises, can you see its ultimate direction? Say no when no feels right, but focus on noticing to whom you want to say yes.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoLike what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Venus In Gemini Marks The Start Of Hot Girl SummerIs Jupiter In Pisces The Best Transit Of 2021?Obsessed With Astrology? Thank TikTok — & COVID

  • Biden’s free-money gambit

    Whether appropriate or excessive, an expanded cash benefit for parents is shrewd politics.

  • Journalist solves missing dog case while reporting live from scene of crime: 'What are the odds?'

    The reporter managed to record her entire interaction with the suspect accused of stealing the dog.

  • She bombs it: Chloe Kovelesky, 14, youngest golfer to qualify for 2021 U.S. Women’s Open at Olympic Club

    Chloe Kovelesky, who consistently hits the ball between 280 and 290 off the tee, will tee it up at Olympic Club next month.

  • Mexican president apologizes for 1911 massacre of Chinese

    Mexico’s president presented an apology Monday for a 1911 massacre in which over 300 Chinese people were slaughtered by revolutionary troops in the northern city of Torreón. The apology is the latest in a series of ceremonies in which President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has sought to make amends for the mistreatment of Indigenous and minority people in Mexico in past centuries. López Obrador said the point of the apology was to ensure “that this never, ever happens again,” noting that during the period, Chinese were mutilated or hung from telegraph poles.

  • The U.S. will send 20 million doses of FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccines abroad in June

    President Biden announced Monday that the United States will export 20 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines by the end of June. Those doses are on top of the 60 million doses of the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca already earmarked for export. The AstraZeneca vaccine has not received authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, so the U.S. wouldn't be able to distribute the doses produced in the country anyway, but the latest development is significant because the other companies' shots are in use domestically. An anonymous Biden administration official told Bloomberg the measure is only a first step, and, as the vaccination rate plateaus in the U.S., the White House will increasingly turn its attention to helping curb the coronavirus pandemic abroad. The pivot comes as the global discrepancy in vaccinations has become more glaring — many lower-income countries are struggling to secure supplies even as the virus surges in many pockets of the world. It's not yet clear where exactly the exported vaccines will go, or how the U.S. will decide which countries get them, but White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the criteria should become available soon. One thing Biden did clarify in his comments is that the U.S. won't use vaccines to secure favors from other countries. Read more at Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterThe GOP's blatant disregard for democracyBiden reports lower 2020 income in newly-released tax returns

  • Tianwen-1 lands, Rocket Lab loses satellites

    In today's top stories, China's Tianwen-1 lands successfully on Mars, Rocket Lab loses two satellites and a tipster hints at potential features of Twitter's rumored subscription model.

  • Orioles rally from deficit, beat Yankees 10-6 to avoid sweep

    Maikel Franco homered and drove in three runs, rookie Bruce Zimmermann came out of the bullpen to hold down the Yankees and Baltimore Orioles avoided a three-game sweep by rallying to beat New York 10-6 Sunday. “It was a great comeback from our guys,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. Aaron Judge homered for the third straight game and went 6 for 10 with four home runs and five RBIs in the series.

  • The Reagan Foundation demands ‘Trump Train’ get rid of image of late Republican president in MAGA cap

    Reagan Foundation requests follows a similar move by Buckingham Palace

  • Firing squad death penalty introduced in South Carolina despite outcry

    Bill forces death row inmates to choose between firing squad and electric chair