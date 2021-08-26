2 dead, 1 injured after shooting outside Kankakee County courthouse, officials say. At least 2 suspects in custody.

Two people are dead and third injured following a shooting outside the Kankakee County courthouse, a Kankakee city spokesman confirmed.

At least two suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting, which took place in an open area between the courthouse and county jail.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation, city attorney David Guzman said. City leaders are expected to release more information at a news briefing Thursday afternoon.

“At this moment the scene is safe and secure,” according to a statement released by the city. “Kankakee City Police report several suspects in custody. The investigation is active, and further details will be provided with updates in a few moments.

Several streets around the stately courthouse were closed as a precaution after the shooting. Nearby schools were also placed on lockdown.

Check back for updates.