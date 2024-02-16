Report: Two killed in southern Israel in suspected terrorist attack

Israeli security forces stand at the scene of a shooting incident in southern Israel, where at least two people died. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

Two people have been killed in Israel in a suspected terrorist attack, local media reported on the basis of hospital information.

The Magen David Adom emergency services initially reported that six people had been injured, with one 20-year-old man in critical condition and three others seriously injured.

Police said a terrorist attack was suspected. The apparent attacker had opened fire on a bus stop in the south of the country before being "neutralized" by civilians, they said.

It was not immediately clear whether this meant that the suspected attacker had been killed. Police said security forces were continuing to search the area for possible further suspects.

A member of the Israeli security forces patrols the scene following a shooting incident in southern Israel, where at least two people died. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

