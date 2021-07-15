Report: U.S. gun injuries result in at least $1 billion in health care costs per year

Reuters Videos

The couple returned to their neighborhood of High Country Ranch, a subdivision east of Sprague River, west of Bly.Several homes were burned to the ground but miraculously, the McCarley's house was untouched."His sister, two days before we left, she prayed to the Lord about putting a protective bubble around our home. Well, that prayer came true," Dee told Reuters.The growing wildfire in a bone-dry Oregon forest had forced hundreds of people from their homes by Wednesday (July 14), as it charred more than 200,000 acres and showed no signs of slowing, officials said.The Bootleg Fire, which has spread through the Fremont-Winema National Forest about 250 miles south of Portland since July 6, has destroyed 21 homes and threatened 1,926 more, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center in Portland.It's the biggest of several wildfires scorching parts of Western states, where a drought and a recent record-setting heat wave have left brush and timber highly flammable.