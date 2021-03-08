Report: U.S. urges UN-led Afghan peace talks and warns of Taliban "territorial gain" threat

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Axios
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken proposed in a letter to President Ashraf Ghani steps including a UN-facilitated summit to revive stalled peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, Afghanistan's TOLOnews first reported Sunday.

Why it matters: Blinken expresses concern in the letter, also obtained by Western news outlets, of a potential "spring offensive by the Taliban" and that the security situation may worsen and the Taliban "could make rapid territorial gain" after an American military withdrawal, even with the continuation of U.S. financial aid.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

For the record: As part of a deal struck last year with the Taliban, former President Trump pledged a full withdrawal of some 2,500 American troops remaining in Afghanistan by May 1.

  • In the letter, confirmed by U.S. and Afghan officials to the New York Times, Blinken states that the Biden administration is still "considering the full withdrawal of our forces" by May 1, "as we consider other options."

Zoom in: Blinken suggests to Ghani a United Nations-facilitated conference with "Foreign Ministers and envoys from Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, India and the United States to discuss a unified approach to supporting peace in Afghanistan."

  • He's also calling for a 90-day reduction in violence in Afghanistan, U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has been asked to share with Ghani and the Taliban leaders "written proposals aimed at accelerating discussions on a negotiated settlement and ceasefire."

  • The U.S. will ask Turkey to host a senior-level meeting of "both sides in the coming weeks to finalize a peace agreement," Blinken wrote.

"I am making this clear to you so that you understand the urgency of my tone regarding the collective work outlined in this letter."

What they're saying: The State Department has declined to comment on the letter, but released a statement to media saying that "all options remain on the table" in regards to withdrawing U.S. troops.

  • "We have not made any decisions about our force posture in Afghanistan after May 1," the statement added.

  • Dawa Khan Menapal, a spokeperson for Ghani, told Bloomberg that Blinken's letter "can't guide us through the peace process because President Ghani and our constitution have clearly drafted an Afghan version of a peace plan, which would be a roadmap towards peace."

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. envoy seeking support to shakeup Afghan peace process, warring parties object

    The U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan proposed a shakeup of the stalled peace process this week, including an interim government and a conference of key players, according to diplomatic and political sources, but his plan faced immediate objections by the warring sides. Afghan-born U.S. diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad is on a visit to Kabul, Doha and other regional capitals, his first since U.S. President Joe Biden's administration began reviewing its options for the peace process and as time runs out before a May 1 U.S. troop withdrawal deadline. With peace negotiations in the Qatari capital making little progress and violence in Afghanistan escalating, Khalilzad is trying to build consensus around alternative options with all Afghan sides and key regional players, sources said.

  • Italian prosecutor seeks life for US accused

    An Italian prosecutor on Saturday (March 6) demanded life sentences for two young Americans being tried on murder charges, after a policeman was killed following a botched drug deal in Rome.Finnegan Lee Elder, who was 19 at the time, has admitted to stabbing Mario Cerciello Rega in July 2019, while his friend Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, then 18, was tussling with another police officer.Under Italian law, anyone who participates even indirectly in a murder can face murder charges.The two Americans, both from California, have said they did not know that Cerciello or his partner, Andrea Varriale, were police officers, telling the court neither man had identified themselves.Varriale has denied this, testifying that they had shown them their badges.Elder and Natale-Hjorth were in Rome on holiday and tried to buy drugs from a local dealer. They have told the court they were cheated, but managed to snatch a bag off an intermediary as he tried to get away.They agreed to meet the dealer again to get their money back in exchange for the bag, but instead the two policemen showed up. Lawyers for Elder and Natale-Hjorth have yet to present their defense. A verdict is expected in April.

  • Italian prosecutor seeks life sentences for U.S. students accused of killing policeman

    An Italian prosecutor on Saturday demanded life sentences for two young Americans being tried on murder charges after a policeman was killed following a botched drugs sale in Rome. Finnegan Lee Elder, who was 19 at the time, has admitted to stabbing Mario Cerciello Rega in the early hours of July 26, 2019, while his friend Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, then 18, was tussling with another police officer. Under Italian law, anyone who participates even indirectly in a murder can face murder charges.

  • Rancher guards irradiated cattle near Fukushima

    The cows raised in Japan's Ranch of Hope can never be sold. They live just miles away from what was once the Fukushima nuclear station, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.In its wake, Japan's government ordered a widespread cull of livestock exposed to radiation.But for the past decade, rancher Masami Yoshizawa defied that order, and kept his cows alive."I've been exposed to radiation, but I chose to stay here. By keeping these cattle, I'm hoping for a world without nuclear power plants."Hundreds of thousands of people were forced to leave their homes a decade ago following the disaster.Many cows starved to death as a result.But Yoshizawa stayed - and took in animals left behind. Now he guards more than 200 cattle as protest against the government and Tokyo Electric Power, or Tepco, which owned the Fukushima nuclear plant."I hope that more people see these cattle stay alive for a long time - as a memorial of the disaster, and as a symbol of anti-nuclear power."Yoshizawa says it costs about USD$74,000 a year to feed them.That mostly comes from donations. He even drives a bulldozer every day to pick up rotting vegetables from supermarkets, and food waste from factories to feed his cows at a lower cost. While he's received compensation from the disaster, he is also critical of what Tepco has contributed to local residents.And every month, he takes his protest straight to the utility company's doors. Yoshizawa says he's probably the only rancher taking care of the affected cattle. But he also says he isn't slowing down, any time soon.

  • Harry and Meghan accuse British royal family of racism

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delivered a devastating indictment of the U.K. royal family in their conservation with Oprah Winfrey: Both said unnamed relatives had expressed concern about what the skin tone of their baby would be. And they accused "the firm" of character assassination and "perpetuating falsehoods." Why it matters: An institution that thrives on myth now faces harsh reality. The explosive two-hour interview gave an unprecedented, unsparing window into the monarchy: Harry said his father and brother "are trapped," and Markle revealed that the the misery of being a working royal drove her to thoughts of suicide. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: The Times of London summed up the global reaction with the headline, "Revelations worse than Palace could have feared."Details: The couple revealed they're expecting a girl this summer. Both said that before their son, Archie, was born, Harry was asked in family conversations about, as paraphrased by Winfrey, "how dark your baby is going to be."Harry said: "At the time it was awkward and I was a bit shocked." He refused to give details: "That conversation, I am never going to share."In describing treatment, the treatment of Markle, whose mother is African American, Harry said: "[O]ne of the most telling parts — and the saddest parts, I guess, was: Over 70 members of Parliament ... called out the colonial undertones of articles and headlines written about Meghan. Yet no one from my family ever said anything over those three years. ... That hurts."Both denied that their lucrative media deals had been planned. "Netflix and Spotify were never part of the plan," Harry said. "My family cut me off financially and I had to do this to afford security. ... [D]uring COVID, the suggestion by a friend was: What about streamers?"Markle added: "We genuinely hadn't thought about it."Harry said his family's lack of support was partly driven by "how scared they are of the tabloids turning on them."The prince spoke of what he said is described "behind closed doors" as "the invisible contract" between the family and U.K. tabloids — press access in exchange for better coverage.The bottom line: Harry, spilling ancient family secrets, said that there's "a level of control by fear that has existed for generations."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Prince Harry says he feels ‘really let down’ by Charles as he reveals father stopped taking his calls

    Prince Charles allegedly only took two calls with Prince Harry about so-called “Megxit” before no longer picking up

  • 'The Walking Dead' made an unexpected choice concerning Daryl's romantic life after a decade

    "TWD" is stirring the pot with Daryl's sexuality after 10 seasons. Fans have been vocal on who they have wanted to see Daryl paired with, if anyone.

  • 'It's a girl': Harry and Meghan reveal gender of second child in Oprah Winfrey interview

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have revealed they will be having a baby girl. The couple disclosed the gender of their second child during their interview with Oprah Winfrey. Asked whether it would be a boy or a girl, the Duke responded: "It's a girl." Ms Winfrey asked him how he felt when he saw the ultrasound scan, and he said: "Amazing." The Duke said: "[I'm] just grateful to have any child. Any, one or two, would have been amazing but to have a boy and then a girl what more can you ask for? "Now we've got our family, we got the four of us and our two dogs." The Duchess said the baby is due "in the summer". Asked if they were "done" with two children, the Duke said "done". The Duchess added: "Two is it."

  • The 10 biggest bombshells Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped in their Oprah interview

    Meghan Markle revealed that she had suicidal thoughts, while Prince Harry said Charles stopped returning his phone calls.

  • Princess Diana's chief of staff says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal rift echoes the past - and responsibility for reconciliation lies with 'senior palace management'

    Ahead of bombshell Oprah interview, Patrick Jephson told CNN that previous tell-all interviews with the royal family "in all cases" has "backfired."

  • A Trump appointee who was arrested after participating in the Capitol riot asked a judge if he could be transferred to a cell with no cockroaches

    Federico Klein is believed to the first Trump appointee arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.

  • Myanmar coup: Party official dies in custody after security raids

    Activists say the worker for Aung San Suu Kyi's party was beaten after being arrested.

  • Harry and Meghan say concerns were raised by unnamed family member over how dark Archie’s skin would be

    Duchess wouldn’t reveal who raised the topic, saying it ‘would be very damaging to them’

  • Lindsey Graham said he deals with Trump's 'dark side' because he thinks he has a 'magic' other Republicans don't

    Graham told "Axios on HBO" that Trump could make the party bigger, stronger, and more diverse, but that he "also could destroy it."

  • French billionaire politician killed in helicopter crash

    Olivier Dassault was killed on Sunday in a helicopter crash, a police source said, with President Emmanuel Macron paying tribute to the 69-year old conservative politician.

  • Lauren Boebert: Congresswoman linked to QAnon attacks Democrats for being ‘obsessed with conspiracies’

    Freshman Republican complains: ‘Judge Jeanine, this is complete bonkers that we are keeping people out the United States Capitol’

  • At Dubai airport, travelers' eyes become their passports

    Dubai’s airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, can already feel surreal, with its cavernous duty-free stores, artificial palm trees, gleaming terminals, water cascades and near-Arctic levels of air conditioning. It’s the latest artificial intelligence program the United Arab Emirates has launched amid the surging coronavirus pandemic, contact-less technology the government promotes as helping to stem the spread of the virus. Dubai's airport started offering the program to all passengers last month.

  • EXPLAINER: What's happened so far at China's annual congress

    Midway through its annual session, China’s ceremonial parliament is focusing on boosting the economy, building self-reliance in technology and further squeezing room for political opposition in Hong Kong. The weeklong meeting of the National People’s Congress, which rubber stamps policies approved by the Communist Party leadership, provides a window into government priorities. The target was lower than the 7% to 8% that forecasters expected and seen by some as signaling a shift from quantity to quality growth, including efforts to expand the green economy.

  • Meghan Markle says Kate Middleton made her cry the week of her wedding over a flower girl dress - not the other way around

    During the bombshell CBS interview, Meghan Markle said that a rumor she made Kate Middleton cry was the "beginning of a character assassination."

  • Trump said he would travel the 5,000 miles from Mar-a-Lago to Alaska to bury the political career of GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski in revenge for her impeachment vote

    Trump promised to back any 2022 challenger to the senator. Murkowski called on him to resign after the January 6 Capitol riot.