Report: Ubisoft To Reveal Multiple Assassin's Creed Games This Weekend, One Set In Japan

Zack Zwiezen
·3 min read
A group of hooded assassins carrying weapons stand together.
A group of hooded assassins carrying weapons stand together.


Assassin’s Creed: Unity

The Assassin’s Creed machine over at Ubisoft is apparently humming away, as a new report claims that not one, not two, but three different Assassin’s Creed games will be announced Saturday alongside the already leaked and confirmed Mirage.

Assassin’s Creed is easily Ubisoft’s biggest and most consistently successful franchise. While the games have evolved a lot since the first one was released in 2007, the basic concept has remained the same. Each game transports players to a different era and a different part of the world, like ancient Egypt or the French Revolution. In each game, players explore large worlds while completing quests and killing important, sometimes historical targets as part of a larger, somewhat confusing meta-narrative involving ancient aliens, evil Templars, and rebel-like Assassins.

Read more

A new report out today from Bloomberg, which corroborates an earlier report from TryHardGuides, reveals that Ubisoft is planning to reveal four different Assassin’s Creed titles during its September 10 Ubisoft Forward event.

Kotaku contacted Ubisoft, but the publisher didn’t respond before publication.

According to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, the publisher will reveal a new mobile game in the Assassin’s Creed franchise as well as two other “major games.” The first of these major games is—as we first reported in July—codenamed Red, and is reportedly an open-world game. The new reports today also claim that Red is set in Japan and is being developed by Ubisoft Quebec. The other “major” game is set in the “latter stages of the Holy Roman Empire” and involves witch trials. This game is supposedly code-named Neo or Hexe and is being developed by Ubisoft Montreal.

Read More: First It Was An Assassin’s Creed Expansion, Now It’s Ubisoft’s 8-Year Nightmare

It’s reported that both of these mainline games will be a part of Ubisoft’s bigger online platform known as Assassin’s Creed Infinity. We first learned about this project last year, and haven’t heard much more about it officially since then. According to Bloomberg, Red and Neo are part of Infinity.

While fans might be excited to finally get an Assassin’s Creed set in Japan, a region of the world players have long wished for the series to visit, it sounds like you’ll need to wait a bit longer yet, as both games will reportedly launch no earlier than 2024. And considering how big these games often are and how frequent delays have become in the video game industry, it’s likely one of these projects could slip into 2025 or 2026.

Meanwhile, Ubisoft is also going to reveal more details about the recently leaked (and then quickly confirmed) Assassin’s Creed Mirage. That game is set in Baghdad during the 800s and was reportedly planned as DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla before becoming its own project. Bloomberg reports that it will ditch many of the RPG-like mechanics found in recent games in the series and will instead focus more on stealth, like older entries. Rumors are this one will be out in early 2023.

With all this Assassin’s Creed action in the pipeline, I guess I get why Chinese conglomerate Tencent has decided to invest more in Ubisoft, confirming today that it was dumping another $300 million into the publisher.


