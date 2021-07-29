Report: UK could hit 40 Celsius soon due to climate change

·2 min read

LONDON (AP) — Britain has become wetter and warmer as a result of climate change, with the country's 10 hottest years in more than a century occurring since 2002, a report by leading meteorologists said Thursday.

The annual “State of the U.K. Climate” report, published in the International Journal of Climatology, said 2020 was the fifth wettest and third warmest year on record stretching back to the 19th century. Last year’s average winter temperature was 5.3 degrees Celsius (41.5 degrees Fahrenheit), 1.6 degrees Celsius higher than the 1981 to 2010 average.

The summer temperature was 0.4 degrees above average at 14.8 C (58.6 F), with temperatures hitting 34 C (93.2 F) for six consecutive days in August 2020.

The report said summer temperatures in Britain were likely to hit 40 C (104 F) in the coming years, even if the world meets its goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The highest temperature ever recorded in the U.K. is 38.7 C (101.7 F), registered in Cambridge in July 2019.

Liz Bentley, chief executive of the Royal Meteorological Society, said the world was already seeing extreme heat as a result of warming of 1.1 to 1.2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

“We’re likely to see 40 Celsius in the U.K., although we have never seen those kinds of temperatures (before),” Bentley said. “As we hit 1.5 Celsius of global warming, that’s going to not just become something that we see once or twice, it’ll start to become something that we see on a much more regular basis.”

Met Office climate scientist Mike Kendon, the report’s lead author, said the figures indicated a new normal for the U.K, a country famous for its fickle weather.

“In seven out of the last 10 years, we’ve seen temperatures of 34 C in the U.K. compared to seven out of the previous 50 years before that,” he said. “So this is an indication of the fact that our baseline of our climate is changing, and what we regard as normal is changing.”

___

Read more of AP's climate change coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-change

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • As climate change worsens, extreme weather disasters pile up

    From record rainfall inundating cities around the world to wildfires scorching an unprecedented area to deadly heat waves that have come with unrelenting regularity this summer, extreme weather linked to climate change is unfolding with frightening clarity.

  • UK already undergoing disruptive climate change

    Last year was the third warmest, fifth wettest and eighth sunniest on record in the UK, scientists warn.

  • Floods make thousands homeless in Bangladesh Rohingya camps

    Days of heavy rainfall have pounded Rohingya refugee camps in southern Bangladesh, destroying dwellings and sending thousands of people to live with extended families or in communal shelters. In the 24 hours until Wednesday afternoon, more than 30 centimeters (11.8 inches) of rain fell on the camps in Cox’s Bazar district hosting more than 800,000 Rohingya, the U.N. refugee agency said. Citing initial reports, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said more than 12,000 refugees were affected by the heavy rain and an estimated 2,500 shelters were damaged or destroyed.

  • Davante Adams frustrated over contract talks with Packers

    Davante Adams said contract negotiations with the Packers are in a "pretty tough spot" as training camp begins.

  • Democrats target Cuban Americans with Biden defense in frantic bid to win Florida

    The Democratic National Committee is serving Cuban Americans with ads on Facebook and Instagram with President Joe Biden's message condemning the Cuban government’s “failed” communist system.

  • Patriots claim QB Jake Dolegala off waivers from Green Bay

    New England has added another quarterback to their roster.

  • US-290 WB blocked due to fatal hit-and-run crash involving motorcycle

    Another driver saw the pickup rear-end a motorcycle in the westbound lanes of US-290. They were able to lead authorities to the suspect vehicle.

  • Southeast Europe heat wave seen as among worst in decades

    A heat wave scorched southeast Europe on Thursday, sending residents flocking to the coast, public fountains and air-conditioned locations to find some relief. Weather experts in Athens said they expected the heat wave to extend into next week, making it one of the most severe recorded since the mid-1980s. “The ongoing heat wave is a dangerous weather phenomenon, as it will last until the end of next week with a small temperature range between maximum and minimum levels,” said Theodoris Kolydas, director of Greece’s National Meteorological Service.

  • How to keep your outdoor valuables safe from hail, wind damage

    Recent severe storms in Canada serve as a reminder to take steps to protect outdoor property from extreme wind and hail events.

  • Americans have been moving where the water isn't

    Even as population growth in the U.S. as a whole slows down, numbers are still rising in the Southwest and Mountain West.One problem: many of these communities are among the most drought-prone in the country, and are likely to get even drier. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: In a post this week for the Economic Innovation Group, Daniel Newman calculated that the driest group of communities in the Southwest averaged a total of 245 weeks in

  • As violent crimes surge, Californians' faith in gun control slips in new poll

    A new UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times found that 56% of the state's voters surveyed believe stronger laws restricting the sale and possession of guns help make their communities safer, but the number is down from 60% who felt that way three years ago.

  • Matt Damon Says He'd Return for Ocean's 14 If Director Steven Soderbergh Is Up for It

    Matt Damon is game for another Ocean's movie with George Clooney, Brad Pitt and more

  • Trump supporters raise $5.7M for Arizona election audit

    Groups connected to prominent supporters of former President Donald Trump's movement to cast doubt on the 2020 election results have raised more than $5.7 million for Arizona Republicans' election audit, according to figures released late Wednesday. Doug Logan, CEO of Cyber Ninjas, the little-known firm hired to lead the audit, ended months of silence about who was paying for it and how much it cost. The money from pro-Trump groups dwarfs the $150,000 contributed by the Arizona Senate, which commissioned the audit and hired Cyber Ninjas.

  • Ever Given container ship arrives in Rotterdam

    After blocking the Suez Canal for nearly a week in March the Ever Given container ship finally arrived its destination on Thursday.The vessel disrupted one of the world's busiest waterways and caused a major backlog in global trade.It was grounded on March 23 and remained impounded for more than three months by the Suez Canal Authority during a dispute over compensation with its owners.Now, the 1300-foot-long boat has ended a three-week journey to the Dutch port of Rotterdam, carrying 18,300 containers.Head of container operations at Rotterdam Hans Negtegaal welcomed its arrival:"Yea so she arrived this morning at 5 o'clock, which was as per planned as she had a delay last week because of some heavy winds in the channel, and has now been docked and she's expected to be here till Monday."On Monday it will then continue its voyage to the British container port of Felixstowe.

  • Thursday morning storms prompt severe warnings in parts of southern Ontario

    Early morning thunderstorms have prompted severe warnings for parts of southern Ontario.

  • MLB trade deadline: Four contenders' most glaring needs with time running out

    USA TODAY Sports explores the most glaring needs for top teams before the buzzer sounds at 4 p.m. ET Friday.

  • Dominic Choi makes history as LAPD's first Asian American assistant chief

    Korean American officer Dominic Choi made history as the first Asian American assistant chief of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). The promotion: Choi’s promotion to assistant chief now gives him the second-highest ranking in the department.

  • August long weekend shows bold weather divide across Canada

    A hot and parched western half of the country will be balanced against a more temperate and somewhat unsettled east.

  • Climate Change Is Robbing Our Kids Of The Carefree Childhoods We Knew

    I grew up in the late ’80s and early ’90s. When school let out for summer, unless it rained, my brother and sister and I were outside. In the mornings, we rode bikes. In the afternoon, we played hide and seek with our neighbors unless a friend invited us to the town pool. At night, []

  • Benedict Cumberbatch stuns in new photo from Jane Campion's first movie in 12 years

    The Power of the Dog — also starring Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons — will screen as the 2021 New York Film Festival's Centerpiece selection.