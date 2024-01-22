Report: US sees 91 winter weather related deaths

A CBS News report said that, as of Sunday, 91 people died from weather related causes in the last week as freezing weather blanketed the country over the weekend.

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed 25 weather related fatalities as of Sunday to the Tennessean, a part of the USA Today Network. CBS also reported 16 deaths in Oregon.

The network also reported deaths in:

Illinois

Kentucky

Mississippi

New York

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

Washington

Wisconsin

The National Weather Service said that moisture will move northward, "producing heavy rain/freezing rain over parts of the Southern Plains, Lower/Middle Mississippi Valley from Sunday evening into Monday evening."

Happy Sunday everyone!



Freezing rain is expected to develop over parts of the Southern Plains and Lower/Middle Mississippi Valley this evening. Meanwhile, rain and mountain snow ❄continue for parts of the West Coast.



Here's a look at what' s going on currently🧐⬇ pic.twitter.com/4SUzsgQT0y — National Weather Service (@NWS) January 21, 2024

This week's temperature outlook shows that warmer-than-average temperatures are forecast for the entire nation, except for Alaska. The area where above-average temperatures are most likely is around the Great Lakes (dark red on the map).

Warmer weather provides thaw, relief

In what UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain has dubbed "weather whiplash," a dramatic warmup is expected across the continental U.S. next week. Forecasters say above-average temps will stretch across the country, with highs into the 60s or 70s in some places in the South.

The National Weather Service said there won't be additional replenishment of arctic air from Canada, so a "steady warmup" will start in the middle of the country by Sunday.

"With the high (pressure) retreating to the east, and (warm air advection) intensifying through the period, the warm air will eventually win out and cause a p-type transition to plain rain, likely as far north as Indiana and Ohio," the Weather Service said Sunday.

The warmth will also bring a chance for flooding due to rainfall and snowmelt, forecasters said.

Contributing: Doyle Rice, Jeanine Santucci

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Winter weather related deaths this week surpass 90 per report