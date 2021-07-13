Vehicle hits Lexington Greyhound station, injures bystander. Damage ‘extensive.’
After being hit by a vehicle at a Lexington bus station, a man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries on Tuesday, police said.
According to Lt. Ronald Keaton with the Lexington Police Department, a vehicle crashed into the front of the Greyhound bus station on West New Circle near Russell Cave Road, causing significant damage. Firefighters told WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, that the vehicle had six passengers, including the driver.
“There was a vehicle that was pulling in to park, and the female driver’s foot slipped off the brake and hit the gas,” Keaton said.
He said the vehicle struck a homeless man standing outside and knocked him inside the building.
The man was transported to the hospital with reportedly “non-life-threatening injuries,” Keaton said.
He said that the damage to the bus station is “pretty extensive;” There was damage to the power lines, but Keaton said the building was operational.
No charges are expected to be filed, according to police.