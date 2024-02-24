Report: Vehicle shot during road rage incident on I-675 in Sugarcreek Twp.

Feb. 23—A motorist reportedly shot at a vehicle during a road rage incident earlier this month after the two vehicles attempted to merge onto Interstate 675 at the same time in Sugarcreek Twp.

It is not clear if formal charges have been filed as of Friday. An incident report from the Sugarcreek Twp. Police Department said the case was being forwarded to the detective section to coordinate with the prosecutor's office for the consideration of charges.

On Feb. 9, police responded to the Wilmington Pike Cracker Barrel for a weapons complaint.

A woman told police she was taking the I-675 North entrance ramp from Wilmington Pike when she noticed a Ford ZX2 also entering the ramp at the same time on her right, according to the report.

The vehicles continued alongside each other until the two ramp lanes merged into one. The Ford reportedly took evasive action and drove into the emergency lane to avoid a crash.

As the woman drove on I-675, the Ford followed her and was allegedly weaving in and out of traffic.

"While she continued driving, the gray car drove up next to her, to which the driver stated, 'You are going to die today!' and fired two shots at her," the report read.

One of the shots hit the front passenger door of the woman's car. Investigators found a piece of a bullet on the the passenger side floorboard with bullet fragments.

The woman provided police with the license plate number of the Ford, as well as a description of the driver.

A man who reportedly witnessed the road rage incident turned dash cam footage into the police department.

In a police statement, the man wrote "the driver that should have yielded chased down the other driver and brandish(ed) his his pistol one time and then fired his weapon two other times and shot a total of two to three shots."

Investigators spoke to the registered owner of the Ford denied any involved in the incident and said another person drives the car, according to the report.

Police contacted the other person, who agreed to speak to officers. The interview was redacted from the report.