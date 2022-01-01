Report: Victim stabbed in back in Dayton, suspect in custody

Jan. 1—Dayton police and medics were called to a gas station on a report of a stabbing victim.

The incident happened sometime around 3:45 p.m. at the BP station on West Third Street.

According to initial reports, a man was stabbed in the back following an argument with another man.

Police later recovered the knife believed to be used in the attack and arrested a suspect found in the 100 block of South Gettysburg Avenue.

The suspect was not identified, but Montgomery County Jail records show that 37-year-old Jacob Miles Bement was arrested shortly before 4:15 p.m. and booked two hours later on suspicion of felonious assault and misdemeanor counts of possessing drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia.