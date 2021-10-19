Report: Violent crime, property crime down in Riley County in 2020

Oct. 19—Riley County had fewer violent crimes in every category except homicide from 2019 to 2020, according to new numbers from the police department.

During a meeting of the Riley County police board on Monday, police officials reported that violent crime in the county decreased 18.9% from 2019 to 2020. Homicide, however, climbed from one to three from 2019 to 2020.

The Riley County Police Department created the report using statistics from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation index. People reported 223 violent crimes in 2020. In the report, violent crimes included murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault/battery. Of the 223 violent crimes in Manhattan, 178 were aggravated assault/battery.

Property crime fell 5.1% from 2019 to 2020, according to the report.

There were 1,244 property crimes in 2020. Property crimes included burglary, theft, motor vehicle theft, and arson. Of the 1,244 property crimes, theft made up 984 of those crimes.

RCPD reported 1,467 total crimes reported in 2020, putting the overall crime rate at 19.7 per 1,000 people. That rate is 7.1% lower than in 2019.