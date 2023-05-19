A new report warns the MPS staffing picture is unclear as its budget plan leaves hundreds of jobs empty

A student raises his hand during a visit by Dr.Keith P. Posley, Superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools at Rogers Street Academy on the first day of schools.

A new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum warns that Milwaukee Public Schools' proposal to balance its budget by planning not to fill hundreds of jobs "masks the tenuous nature” of the district’s financial situation.

Rather than cutting staff positions from his budget proposal, Superintendent Keith Posley is banking on many positions going unfilled, totaling $74 million worth of staff salaries, benefits and payroll taxes. The budget proposal is now before the Milwaukee School Board, which can amend it before passing it.

In previous years, from 2018-22 the district budgeted about $18 million annually in salary savings from vacancies, bumping that to $51.7 million in the 2022-23 budget, the forum reported.

While the forum noted it's not unusual for local governments to anticipate some savings from vacancies, it's generally a more modest amount. These "vacancy adjustments" take into account that some positions may never get filled, and others will be temporarily empty during turnover — and in the meantime, the government saves some money on those salaries.

In a statement emailed to the Journal Sentinel, a district spokesperson said the adjustment allows the district "to utilize savings right away instead of waiting until the end of the year to have a reserve to spend."

"The vacancy adjustment reflects trends in the previous year, and given the tight labor market and national teacher shortage, we expect these trends to continue into the foreseeable future," the statement said.

Rob Henken, president of the policy forum and one of the report's authors, said he understands why MPS might make a larger vacancy adjustment.

For one, the report noted that, as of May 7, the district had 408 teacher positions and 235 paraprofessional positions that were not filled. Henken said, "We know in this tight labor market, it’s taking MPS longer to fill positions, and there’s nothing wrong with taking that into account."

Additionally, it's unclear how much revenue the district will actually be working with. Posley's budget plan is conservative, expecting the worst from the state budget. Henken noted there are indications that state lawmakers might provide something of a boost to public schools. If they do, it's possible the district could plan to fill some of those vacant positions.

"We sympathize with how difficult it is to prepare a budget in this time of uncertainty," Henken said. "There may be more justification for budgeting the way MPS is budgeting because in an ideal world they will receive more money from the state."

However, Henken noted there's also a downside to balancing a budget on vacancies: It's unclear to the public which positions, exactly, will be unfilled.

If the district instead cut those empty positions from the budget, it would crystalize where the staffing shortfalls land, what the true class sizes are and which schools might be the hardest hit.

"If they know there are positions they are not going to fill, arguably the budget could have just eliminated those positions and there would be a clearer picture," Henken said.

At a May 4 school board meeting, Posley said he didn't want to cut the empty positions because he still hopes to fill them, with the possibility that state funding could come through.

"Yes, we could go ahead and cut any position we feel that we won't be able to get, but our goal is to try to get them," he said at the meeting.

Adria Maddaleni, chief human resource officer for MPS, added that the district is planning to fill some of its current teacher vacancies with 140 international teachers.

Also at recent school board meetings, staff members have expressed concern that staffing levels are higher at some schools than others. Teacher Lucas Wierer told board members he was leaving MPS' Obama School of Career and Technical Education for a "better resourced" MPS school.

"I felt compelled to do so because of a sense of hopelessness,” Wierer said, explaining that he’s seen many teachers at his school replaced by remote teachers giving virtual instruction. “The impact on students is significant.”

A district report presented Thursday shows staff retention rates vary widely by school, with some schools keeping all of their staff between two school years and others losing up to half their staff.

Teacher Rae Chappelle asked board members to increase pay for positions that have been unfilled for more than one semester.

"How are we incentivizing quality, veteran educators to apply for these hard-to-fill positions?" Chappelle asked.

The district appears to have had some success keeping teachers in the 53206 ZIP code by offering additional payment for newly hired teachers. At the beginning of the school year, just 58% of staff positions were filled in the targeted schools. Currently, 93% are filled, administrators reported.

Posley's budget also includes the maximum allowable pay increase for all MPS staff: 8%, which matches inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index.

Shouldering those pay increases, the budget uses some other strategies to plug holes. The forum's report notes that the budget eliminates $18 million from a central office fund meant to cover cost-of-living increases for central office staff. Those staff members will still get those pay increases, so Henken said it's not clear how central office managers will make up the difference.

The forum's report also notes the budget plan uses about $13 million in pandemic relief funds to cover operating expenses, helping to support the pay increases, which will create a budget hole the following year.

Each of these one-time strategies leaves questions about how the district will be able to sustain services in coming years without additional state funding, Henken said.

"They’re not in a good position, so it’s not surprising that some of these approaches have been taken," he said.

Henken is expected to join board member Jilly Gokalgandhi in a budget overview presentation for the public at 5 p.m. Monday at Roosevelt Middle School, 800 W. Walnut St.

School board members are scheduled to discuss possible changes to the budget at a meeting 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the district's central office building, 5225 W. Vliet St. Members of the public can speak at that meeting or submit comments to governance@milwaukee.k12.wi.us.

