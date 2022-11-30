Report warns U.S. chip design market share to plunge without government support

Jane Lanhee Lee
·2 min read

By Jane Lanhee Lee

(Reuters) - The United States has been a leader in microchip design with dominant companies like Nvidia, Intel and Qualcomm, but it risks a big drop in global market share without government support for the sector, warned a report released on Wednesday.

The U.S. share of chip design revenue has been slipping in recent years, dropping to 46% in 2021 from over 50% in 2015. Without government support, that could drop to 36% by the end of this decade, according to the analysis released by U.S. industry body Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) and Boston Consulting Group.

The United States has already lost its lead in chip manufacturing, prompting the Biden administration to pass the CHIPS and Science Act this year. An earlier report by SIA and BCG in 2020 showed the U.S. share of modern global chip manufacturing capacity had fallen to 12% by that year, down from 37% in 1990.

While companies like Intel Corp both design and manufacture chips, so-called fabless chipmakers like Nvidia Corp and Qualcomm Inc design chips that are made by the likes of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co..

The report also said government support is helping companies in countries like China and South Korea to gain market share in chip designing as well.

It said federal investment in semiconductor design and R&D of $20 billion-$30 billion through 2030, including a $15 billion-$20 billion investment tax credit for chip design, would be needed to maintain U.S. leadership in the long-run.

While the CHIPS and Science Act included $39 billion in manufacturing grants for chip production and $13 billion for R&D, nothing was tagged for chip designing specifically, according to a spokesperson for SIA.

The report also said the U.S. chip industry will face a shortage of 23,000 design workers by 2030, but funding from the federal government could help support training up a workforce.

(Reporting By Jane Lanhee Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Recommended Stories

  • Another multiple launch rocket system arrives in Ukraine from France

    France shipped an LRU multiple launch rocket system to Ukraine; it has already arrived in Ukraine. Source: Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, on Twitter Quote: "The fourth brother in the Long Hand [i.

  • ‘NATO’s door is open’: Alliance leader commits to future Ukraine membership at Romania gathering

    Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reaffirmed the military alliance's commitment to Ukraine, saying Russia and Vladimir Putin possess no veto power.

  • White landowners in Hawaii imported Russian workers in the early 1900s, to dilute the labor power of Asians in the islands

    A newspaper headline and photo show the arrival of the Molokans in Hawaii. The Hawaiian Star via Library of CongressOn Feb. 19, 1906, the mail steamer China pulled into the harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii. It had made the voyage from San Pedro, California, many times before, but this trip made front-page news. Local newspapers heralded the arrival of “one hundred and ten white men, women and children, the vanguard of what promises to be an influx of settlers for the Hawaiian Islands.” A reporter from

  • Inflation eases in Europe, but still in double digits

    Inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro currency eased to 10% this month as fuel and utilities drifted down from painful highs, but it is near the record levels that have robbed consumers of spending power and led economists to predict a recession. The consumer price index was down from 10.6% in October, the European Union statistics agency Eurostat said Wednesday. Out-of-control inflation is being fed by high energy prices caused by Russia cutting off natural gas over the war in Ukraine as well as bottlenecks in supplies of raw materials and parts and rebounding demand after the removal of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

  • Japanese biotech firm uses tiny worms in test for pancreatic cancer

    A Japanese biotech firm says it has developed the world's first early screening test for pancreatic cancer, using the powerful noses of tiny worms. Hirotsu Bio Science this month launched its N-NOSE plus Pancreas test, marketing directly to consumers in Japan and with aims to bring the test to the United States by 2023. Users send a urine sample through a special mail pouch to a lab, where it is put in a petri dish with a species of nematodes.

  • Ojai mayoral race, several Ventura County races keep new leaders with latest ballot count

    The latest election results Tuesday show several new leaders staying ahead in Ventura County races, including Ojai's mayoral contest.

  • Commerce secretary to tout U.S. strategy to counter China

    Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Wednesday will argue the United States must do more to counter China while insisting the world's two largest economies should not isolate from each other. "We have to run faster and out innovate and keep pushing," Raimondo told reporters Tuesday previewing her planned speech at MIT titled "U.S. Competitiveness and the China Challenge." The United States and China have sharply clashed in recent years.

  • Many investors are betting on an inflation peak. Here’s why a former hedge-fund manager says they’re wrong.

    Our call of the day, which says it's time to short long bonds because of sticky food inflation --- thanks to China.

  • China ready for 'closer partnership' with Russia in energy

    China is ready to “forge closer partnership” with Russia in energy, a state news agency quoted President Xi Jinping as saying in a letter Tuesday, potentially expanding ties that irk Washington by helping the Kremlin resist sanctions over its war on Ukraine. China's energy-hungry economy is one of the biggest customers for Russian oil and gas. “China is ready to work with Russia to forge closer partnership in energy cooperation,” the official Xinhua News Agency cited Xi's letter as saying.

  • China's Nuclear Arsenal Ballooning as Competition Rises in the Pacific, Pentagon Says

    China could triple its nuclear stockpile over the coming decade as it pursues more coercive and aggressive tactics in the Pacific, the DoD predicts.

  • Cadillac Williams says he interviewed for Auburn football's coaching vacancy

    Following Hugh Freeze's introductory press conference Tuesday, Carnell "Cadillac" Williams confirmed he received an interview for the coaching vacancy.

  • US lawmakers skeptical grocery merger will mean lower prices

    U.S. senators from both parties expressed skepticism Tuesday that a proposed merger between grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons would result in lower prices for consumers. “Fewer local options mean less competition to keep prices low,” said Sen. Alex Padilla, a California Democrat, in a hearing before the antitrust subcommittee of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Padilla said Kroger and Albertsons compete in many California cities.

  • In mid-November, mortgage rates saw their biggest decline since 1981. Here’s what 6 pros say will what happen next

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • USMNT Vs. Netherlands 2022 World Cup Preview, Storylines, Key Players, More

    Lets preview a round of 16 showdown between the United States and Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Saturday.

  • Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

    "Demand is probably heading south again in China given what's going on," Goldman Sachs' commodities head told CNBC.

  • Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell handling personal matters, will start Big Ten Championship game

    The sixth-year quarterback announced his brother, Sean, died last week prior to the Indiana game.

  • 'Golden era' with China is over- UK PM Sunak

    STORY: In his first major foreign policy speech, Sunak said Britain's approach to China needed to evolve and Beijing was "consciously competing for global influence using all the levers of state power". "Let’s be clear, the so-called 'golden era' is over, along with the naive idea that trade would lead to social and political reform," Sunak said in London's financial district, a reference to former finance minister George Osborne's description of Sino-British ties in 2015."We recognize China poses a systemic challenge to our values and interests, a challenge that grows more acute as it moves towards even greater authoritarianism," he said, referring to the BBC statement that one of its journalists had been assaulted by Chinese police.Sunak said Britain needed to take the same long-term approach as its adversaries and competitors such as Russia and China."In the face of these challenges, short-termism or wishful thinking will not suffice. We can’t depend on Cold War arguments or approaches, or mere sentimentality about the past," he said.

  • Jailed Belarus protest leader in intensive care after operation - sister

    KYIV (Reuters) -Jailed Belarusian protest leader Maria Kolesnikova was in a stable but serious condition in the intensive care ward of a hospital on Tuesday after undergoing surgery, her sister and opposition politician Viktor Babariko's Telegram account said. The jailed Babariko's Telegram channel said Kolesnikova, an outspoken critic of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, had been taken to a hospital in the southeastern city of Gomel on Monday. In an interview with Russian independent TV station Dozhd (TV Rain), which broadcasts from Latvia, the protest leader's sister, Tatsiana Khomich, said Kolesnikova had undergone surgery on Monday after a time in a punishment cell.

  • At Trump Org. fraud trial, defense rests and deflects blame

    The defense rested Monday at the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial after a contentious day in court, putting the case involving former President Donald Trump’s real estate empire on track for deliberations next week. Trump Organization lawyers contend that Manhattan prosecutors are seeking to punish the company for longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg’s scheme to avoid personal income taxes on company-paid perks such as an apartment and luxury cars. The defense insists that neither Trump nor the Trump family knew about Weisselberg’s 15-year scheme as it was happening and that the company didn't benefit from his actions.

  • World Cup 2022 TV schedule: How to watch England and the matches live today

    England got their campaign under way with a 6-2 victory over Iran, before they drew 0-0 with USA and then brushed Wales aside in their final Group B encounter.