The Golden State Warriors acquired the Atlanta Hawks' No. 41 pick in Thursday's draft for cash and a future draft pick, ESPN reported.

The Hawks will receive $1.3 million and a second-round pick in 2024.

Atlanta, which traded the No. 44 pick to the Miami Heat on Wednesday, still has three first-round picks (Nos. 8, 10 and 17) and a second-rounder at No. 35.

Golden State has the 28th, 41st and 58th picks.

