Report: Wild chase ends with man dispersing bear spray into Marion County deputy's face

A man accused of spraying a deputy in the face with bear spray was arrested this week on a host of charges.

The defendant is a 41-year-old man. The Star-Banner is withholding his name at this time because it appears his arrest stemmed from a mental health episode that involved multiple instances of violence.

According to an arrest report, the man sprayed the deputy in the 6400 block of Southeast Maricamp Road. Bear spray is used by hikers and others in the woods as a protective measure. It "temporarily reduce a bear's ability to breath, see, and smell," according to the National Park Service.

Ocala scout's Eagle project: Help improve the Ocala-Marion County Veterans Memorial Park

Anniversary: A man was killed during Rainbow Gathering in east Marion. A year later, prayer but no arrest

Signs of the time: Colorful opposition to proposed northern extension of Florida Turnpike

At the time, the deputy and a lieutenant were trying to arrest the man on charges that he had struck two people inside his home, crashed his vehicle into structures and driven through a golf course.

After the bear spray was deployed, law officers used a stun gun to subdue the man and take him into custody. He was booked into the Marion County Jail. The deputy is OK, the sheriff's office said.

The case started with a call about domestic violence

The case started Monday night inside a Marion County home. The location, as well as the names of the victims, are redacted in the arrest report.

A deputy responded to the home after receiving a report of a physical domestic disturbance. A person inside the house told the deputy that the man was acting "strange and erratic," according to the report.

The victim said she was thrown down and held by the defendant. That woman was struck with a bear spray can, the arrest report states, but was not sprayed in the face.

A second person in the house said the defendant had been "acting erratic ever since he arrived home from not being accepted to The Centers" on Monday. The Centers is a local mental health treatment facility.

Story continues

Both victims told the deputy they had trouble breathing as this violent episode played out because bear spray had been sprayed inside the residence.

As the altercation continued, the defendant pushed down the second person, took the keys to her blue pickup truck and drove away without permission, according to the report.

A search on the road and in the air ensued

The responding deputy initiated a search, which grew to include patrol units, K-9 units, sergeants and the sheriff's helicopter. The defendant failed to stop for deputies, even though their vehicles' lights and sirens were activated, according to the report.

During the chase, deputies said, the defendant struck a mailbox on Spruce Place, a fence on Spruce Pass, and a carport and fence on Sunset Harbor Road. He also damaged a golf course, though the report does not say which one.

A deputy deployed stop sticks, which damaged the truck's tires and forced the man to stop in the 6400 block of Maricamp Road, the report indicates.

The defendant got out of the truck and tried to spray a lieutenant with bear spray. He missed, but did spray an accompanying deputy, Jonah Music, in the face, according to the report.

Bear spray is potent stuff

"Bear spray uses a fine cloud of Capsicum derivatives," according to that National Park Service web posting. The Be Bear Aware Campaign says the effects of human exposure to bear spray take 45 minutes to dissipate.

After spraying the deputy, the defendant entered an unlocked vehicle at a nearby intersection and displaced the driver. At that point, deputies "discharged their electronic disabling device" and the defendant was removed from the car, handcuffed and arrested, the report says.

The report states the man's driver's license had been suspended. He was arrested about 6:40 p.m. Monday and charged with battery on a person 65 or older, grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing with disregard of safety to persons or property, carjacking without firearm or weapon and battery on an officer or firefighter.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Deputy in Marion County, Florida hit with bear spray after wild chase