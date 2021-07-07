Report of woman with gun prompts evacuation, short standoff in Middletown

Jul. 7—A suicidal woman prompted a police response on Franklin Street in Middletown Tuesday night.

Officers were dispatched about 7:35 p.m. to the first block of Franklin about a 53-year-old woman who reportedly had a gun to her head and may have taken some drugs.

Other residents of the apartment building were evacuated and officers began talking to the woman with a loud speaker. The woman came out with her hands up about 45 minutes later and was taken to Atrium Medical Center for treatment.

A spent shell casing was found in the apartment on the couch, and there were reports the woman had fired a gun in the residence, according to the police report. A handgun was found in the springs of a mattress in a bedroom.