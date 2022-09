The Root

If former President Trump was looking for a quick way to get out of his ongoing fraud case in the state of New York, that ain’t happening. The New York Daily News reports that N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James has rejected the former President’s settlement offer. A New York Times report has stated that James might be looking to proceed with a civil lawsuit against Trump and one of his adult children, according to three sources. Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump have all been broug