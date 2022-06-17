Violent altercation at Jacksonville seafood restaurant leaves person injured, police say

One person has been injured after an altercation at a seafood restaurant turned violent on Thursday, police say.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened around 8:10 p.m. at the Hook and Catch Seafood & Chicken restaurant located on Main Street and 27th Street East.

Officers say the unidentified suspect went inside the restaurant and started a fight with employees. A person suffered severe lacerations as a result and received life-saving first aid, police say.

That person was taken to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition. They have not been identified and it is unclear if they were an employee or a patron.

The suspect has been arrested.

