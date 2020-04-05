I reported on the coronavirus for 3 months — then I got it. Here's what my battle with COVID-19 has been like.

A man crosses a nearly empty 5th Avenue in midtown Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City, New York, March 25, 2020.

I've been reporting on the coronavirus pandemic for Business Insider since early January.

Two weeks ago, I started feeling mild symptoms: body aches and chills. A week later, I had trouble finishing a sentence without gasping for air.

Two doctors told me I had COVID-19, but my case wasn't severe enough to test or to admit me to the hospital. I've been waiting it out at home.

I had prepared all along for this possibility, but it seems my local and federal officials hadn't.

If I've learned one thing from covering the coronavirus pandemic for nearly three months, it's to prepare for the worst. When New York state announced its first case on March 1, I immediately purchased two weeks' worth of toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, food, and coffee. I ordered a 30-day supply of essential medications.

For the next two weeks, I fielded my friends' frantic questions about whether they should continue to go to workout classes (probably not) or if it was safe to take a walk outside (yes, but stay 6 feet from others).

When New York City ordered the closure of bars, restaurants, and schools on March 15, I made a pact with my two roommates and our four neighbors that we would only see each other from then on. We were seven people in total — well within the Trump administration's mandate to limit social gatherings to 10 people or less.

Two days later, my body started to ache.

The timing, I knew, was suspicious, but I was comforted by the fact that I had none of the virus' main symptoms: a fever, dry cough, or difficulty breathing.

I also knew that the people most likely to develop severe cases of the virus are older men with underlying health problems. Since I check none of those boxes, I wondered whether my illness was psychosomatic.

But doctors had told me that every person is vulnerable to infection. So when chills set in within 24 hours, I knew something was wrong. I could see why people might mistake symptoms like mine for the flu, but there was something unique about the pain coursing through my body.

It felt like I had run a marathon, then been hit by a car. I decided to self-isolate inside my apartment.

In the weeks to come, my reporting helped me understand what was happening inside my body and when to seek medical help. But none of it could have prepared me for the way it felt to sit alone in the emergency room, struggling to breathe.

Turned away at the emergency room

The aches lasted for a few days, then got progressively better over the first weekend of my illness. I assumed my health was on the upswing. I had forgotten my mantra to expect the worst.

Almost a week after my symptoms started, I started to feel pain in my rib cage. There was a pressure, too — as if someone was squeezing my lungs like an accordion. My breathing felt heavy.

I scheduled a virtual appointment with a doctor, who told me to go to urgent care if my symptoms worsened. By that afternoon, I was having trouble finishing a sentence without gasping for air. A trip from the bedroom to the bathroom in my small New York City apartment left me so winded that I had to sit down — all this for someone who had been running 6 miles every Saturday along the East River.

The 1-mile walk to urgent care left me panting. I took breaks along the way.

When I arrived, I was given a face mask and escorted to a waiting room. No one else was there, and the doctor saw me almost immediately. He confirmed what I had suspected: I almost certainly had COVID-19. But the urgent care clinic wasn't administering tests.



Instead, the doctor took my oxygen levels and asked me to walk and talk at the same time. Then he gave me a choice: I could be taken to the emergency room in an ambulance, or go home and try to ride the symptoms out.