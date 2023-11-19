Reported drop in abuse prevention spending at CYFD called 'deeply irresponsible'

Nov. 18—New Mexico's child welfare agency has significantly slashed spending on evidence-based abuse prevention programs despite high rates of child maltreatment, according to a legislative report that has renewed calls for reform and more oversight.

Spending by the state Children, Youth and Families Department on services to prevent repeated abuse and neglect of children in the protective services program, such as home visiting and behavioral health therapy, dropped 77% between fiscal year 2022 and fiscal year 2023, according to the recent report by analysts in the Legislative Finance Committee.

"Overall, prevention services accounted for roughly 3% of spending in Protective Services in FY23," the report states.

Acting CYFD Secretary Teresa Casados said the LFC analysis is inaccurate.

In an email sent late Friday, Casados wrote spending on preventive services actually increased 4% from year to year, or from $7.56 million in fiscal year 2022 to $7.87 million in fiscal year 2023, and that spending as of Nov. 16 was $13.47 million, "reflecting that CYFD is moving in the right direction with a focus on prevention."

"We believe the confusion arises from LFC's use of the chart of accounts reporting categories, which identifies the sources of funding and is not a reflection of the services provided," she said.

In response, LFC spokeswoman Helen Gaussoin said evidence-based prevention services are a legislative priority and that it's important to know how the money is being spent.

"Our numbers are based on a consistent methodology, validated with CYFD staff in previous years, that allows us to compare apples-to-apples year-to-year, but our numbers might not include spending on other important family services within protective services or spending in other parts of the department," she wrote Saturday in an email. "LFC looks forward to continuing to work with CYFD on preventing child maltreatment."

Maralyn Beck, founder of the New Mexico Child First Network, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of children in the state's foster care system, said in a statement Friday she was disappointed by the reported cut in abuse prevention spending.

"This is both frustrating and deeply irresponsible," she said.

"New Mexico has chosen to take a 'public health' approach to reducing child maltreatment and repeat maltreatment, which relies significantly on funding 'upstream' prevention services," Beck said in the statement. "It defies logic that CYFD had ample funding available for critical prevention services and yet failed to act in the midst of New Mexico's ongoing behavioral health crisis. We need to be investing more in upstream services; not reverting precious, unspent funds back to the State."

Legislative Finance Committee analysts found the agency had yet to spend any of the $20 million the Legislature appropriated in fiscal year 2023 to expand behavioral health provider capacity.

In May, the committee reported New Mexico consistently ranks among the top six states for repeat maltreatment of a child within a year of an initial allegation of abuse or neglect. The report listed evidence-based prevention services as one of the solutions.

"There are several evidence-based options to reduce and prevent repeat maltreatment and better leverage the child welfare workforce, including improving the use of screening and assessment tools, intervening early with the level of intervention based on the level of risk, and following through with the appropriate supports and services," the report states.

The Legislature's fiscal year 2024 budget recommendation noted cases of repeat maltreatment in New Mexico fell after the state government invested in preventive services.

Between fiscal year 2018 and fiscal year 2022, the agency's spending on preventive services grew from about $1.1 million to $11.1 million, a tenfold increase. During the same period, repeat maltreatment of children decreased from 17% to 14%, though it was still above the national average of 8%.

The budget recommendation also noted prevention spending, at that point, was only 6.6% of the total budget for the Protective Services Division.

Sen. Crystal Diamond Brantley, R-Elephant Butte, said preventing the "willful harm of our most vulnerable children" should be CYFD's core mandate.

"This is a clear example of what an Office of the Child Advocate can do — cut through the department's pitiful excuses and bureaucracy to understand why one of the most basic duties of the department is being internally defunded," said Diamond Brantley, who co-sponsored a bill in the Senate to create the office to increase oversight of CYFD. She was referring to the reported drop in spending.

"The attorney general and the Legislature unanimously agree on this solution," she said. "Now the governor must do her part and support this proposal by adding it to the call in 2024."

Maddy Hayden, a spokeswoman for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, did not immediately return a message seeking comment on whether reform of the child welfare agency or addressing child maltreatment would be part of the governor's legislative priorities in the upcoming session starting in January.

Rep. Liz Thomson, D-Albuquerque, predicted lawmakers would once again push for reform, though she noted the session is focused on the state budget and requires the governor's approval to consider other legislation.

"I wish I knew what the answer was," she said. "We've had a lot of bills [introduced in the past]. Some of them have really been thought-provoking and good, and other ones just ... want to punish CYFD, which I can totally understand. But that doesn't help anybody. So I'm guessing there will be more. Whether they get on the call or not, I can't say."

Thomson, who chairs the House Health and Human Services Committee, called the reported drop in abuse prevention spending very concerning.

"My reaction is, 'Wow,' " she said. "Of course, I would like to know more details, but that doesn't seem like we're going in the right direction."

Rep. Meredith Dixon, an Albuquerque Democrat who serves as vice chairwoman of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee, said in a statement New Mexico has a significant opportunity with record-breaking revenues and a tremendous responsibility to prevent child mistreatment.

"Looking forward, it is critical for CYFD to work with LFC to leverage federal funding to prioritize effective data-driven prevention programs," she said.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.