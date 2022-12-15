Reported drug bust in Janesville results in 10 felony charges

Dec. 15—WASECA — A Waldorf man was recently charged with 10 felonies among 16 total criminal charges after a reported car chase and drug bust in October near Janesville.

Nathan Todd Holland, 37, faces the charges in Waseca County District Court. One felony is for drug sales, one is for fleeing police, one is for possessing burglary tools, and seven are for drug possession.

A Janesville police officer reported recording a vehicle traveling 90-plus mph on Highway 14 on Oct. 9, according to a criminal complaint. The officer reportedly followed the vehicle as the suspect continued driving at a high speed and weaving in and out of highway lanes heading toward Waseca.

The driver turned onto Waseca County Road 2 and continued leading a chase, at one point reaching 120 mph, according to the officer. Eventually the road turned to gravel, and the officer reported seeing the driver throw a bag out the window.

After a lengthy pursuit covering roughly 30 miles, according to the complaint, the driver crashed while trying to round a corner. Holland reportedly told the officer he didn't stop because his licensed was suspended.

The bag thrown out the window contained baggies of marijuana, mushrooms, needles and pills in it, the complaint said.

A search warrant on Holland's vehicle reportedly turned up about 102.5 grams of marijuana, substances testing positive for methamphetamine, about 49 grams of mushrooms and pills.

Apart from the felonies filed against Holland, he was charged with four driving-related misdemeanors and two petty misdemeanors related to driving and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Holland's first appearance in Waseca County District Court is scheduled for Jan. 17.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola