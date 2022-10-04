The reported explosion at Northeastern University was a hoax and an employee who said he was injured is arrested

A reported explosion last month at Northeastern University was a hoax and the employee who said he was injured has been arrested, according to authorities and FBI statements made in court documents.

The FBI Boston office announced an arrest in a tweet Tuesday morning, but court documents viewed by NBC News show that the package detonation reported on Sept. 13 at Holmes Hall never occurred.

U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said at a news conference later Tuesday that the suspect, Jason Duhaime, "is alleged to have fabricated the story."

Duhaime was arrested Tuesday near his home in San Antonio, Texas. He's been charged with falsely conveying a bomb threat and lying to federal agents during his interview, according to the FBI.

Rollins said Duhaime called 911 around 7 p.m. and told the operator that he was injured by very sharp objects that were expelled from a plastic pelican case. Duhaime, who at the time was the school's new technology manager and director of the immersive media lab, allegedly said the case contained a "violent note" threatening the lab.

The school declined to say how long Duhaime had been employed.

A pedestrian watches police outside Northeastern following a possible package explosion on Tuesday. (@skytopjf via Twitter)

Duhaime told law enforcement that he had collected several packages from the mail area, including two pelican cases, Rollins told reporters.

“Very sharp objects flew out” and injured his arms after Duhaime said he opened one of the packages he placed in a lab storage closet, according to Rollins.

Law enforcement who responded to the scene viewed the pelican case and "found it was empty and undamaged," according to Rollins.

"Neither that pelican case nor the threatening letter Mr. Duhaime allegedly said was inside the case showed any indication of having been exposed to a forceful or explosive discharge of any type or magnitude," she explained. "And the storage closet in which Mr. Duhaime opened the case appeared normal and undisrupted."

When questioned by investigators, Duhaime allegedly denied fabricating his story.

The investigation found a "word for word" copy of the alleged threatening letter on a computer seized from Duhaime's computer. The letter was created just hours before he called 911, according to Rollins.

The incident caused Northeastern to evacuate a large portion of its Boston campus and triggered warnings from other schools in the area for people to be cautious and report suspicious packages. Harvard University said it was going to increase campus police patrols in response to the detonation.

Rollins said Duhaime's alleged hoax was "disturbing to say the least" and caused panic in the entire community.

Authorities do not yet know a motive, but Joseph Bonavolonta, the special agent in charge of FBI Boston, said Duhaime most likely "wanted to be the victim but instead victimized his entire community by instilling fear at college campuses in Massachusetts and beyond."

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com