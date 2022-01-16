An alleged burglary and assault shuts down one neighborhood.

According to Wichita Falls Police public information officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper:

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Lela Lane for a disturbance Sunday shortly after 8 a.m. They found a woman in a backyard that had been assaulted. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment for her non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the house. A perimeter was set and WFPD SWAT was called to the scene. Negotiators were able to talk to the suspect and they tried to get him to come outside. Communications failed and gas was deployed. Officers searched the house and found the suspect hiding in a closet.

Wichita Falls Police responded to an assault and burglary Sunday morning on Lela Lane.

Police arrested 43-year-old Bobby Cisneros. He is charged with Burglary of a Habituation. WFPD detectives executed a search warrant of the house after the victim told them Cisneros pointed a gun at her. Eipper said Cisneros is a friend of the victim's.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: An alleged burglary and assault shuts down one neighborhood