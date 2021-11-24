Reported fatal shooting under investigation... Suspect in custody

Nov. 24—LETART, W.Va. — One person is dead and one is in custody following a fatal shooting early Wednesday morning, according to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller.

Sheriff Miller told Ohio Valley Publishing there was a reported shooting on Gun Club Road in Letart, W.Va. that resulted in a fatality. The victim has not yet been identified.

"We arrested the suspected shooter at the scene without incident," Miller said.

The shooting is under investigation, Miller added.

The story will be updated when more information is available.

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.