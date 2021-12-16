How we reported this gun violence project and why we need your help for the next chapter

This is a story about listening.

More accurately, listening with intent to understand.

Over the course of the year, we reported on the appalling trend of shootings involving young people as well as a surge in weapons-related arrests at Leon County schools.

We wanted to know why kids were shooting each other and bringing guns to campus.

These incidents have sparked concern and condemnation at emergency town hall meetings and anti-gun violence rallies at schools. Community leaders, law enforcement and school district representatives hoped these discussions would curb gun-violence directly or give young people a platform to explain the reason for the disturbing trends.

Many in Leon County spoke up to address gun violence among Black teens and young men, but there was a voice that was missing.

The Democrat interviewed a dozen Black teens and young adults, whom local law enforcement say make up the largest number of homicide victims and offenders. In more than a dozen interviews with young people across the city, poverty and gangs came up over and over again.

From left, Markeem Martin, DJ Bohler, Braxton Gavin, DJ Pace and Quinn Bryant joke around in the parking lot of The LIFE Center on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

Gangs aren’t new in Tallahassee, but high numbers of gun arrests at school are. During the first nine weeks of school, six guns were confiscated from students who attended Leon County Schools. The district even considered metal detectors.

People told us the youth living in Leon County’s poorest ZIP codes – 32304, 32301 and 32310 – were struggling before COVID-19. Now they're angrier and more desperate, leading some to sell drugs, rob and join neighborhood-based gangs in search of support.

Readers of the Tallahassee Democrat are no strangers to the plight of those living in 32304, dubbed the state's poorest ZIP code by the Florida Chamber of Commerce. We've chronicled the daily life and struggles of residents there and in neighboring ZIP codes. And we've investigated how an epidemic of gun violence is scarring and killing Tallahassee’s Black children.

The 32304 Divide:

We've also taken a victim-centered approach to public safety reporting in Tallahassee something made all the more important and difficult by Marsy's Law, a victim's rights amendment that enables police to limit information about crime, circumstances and the stories of those who cry out for justice.

This project builds on that reporting.

It’s not a coincidence that Tallahassee’s poorest are experiencing the bulk of the violence. A higher concentration of county-level poverty was associated with increased rates of total firearm-related deaths, homicides, suicides and unintentional deaths, according to a peer-reviewed American Medical Association study published in November.

“More than half of all firearm-related deaths, including two-thirds of firearm-related homicides, could be associated with living in a county with a high concentration of poverty,” the study says.

As police urge parents to lock up their guns and community leaders tell kids to find better friends, the real answer to the insidiousness of gun violence can't be approached with simple solutions.

The answer lies with the Black youth of Tallahassee, who say there are very few safe and productive options for kids after school. They say they’re poor and lonely. They say they need mental health counseling, more resources and more hope.

DJ Pace and his friends attempt trick shots at the Ghazvini Learning Center on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.

Official statements and data and talking points all bolstered the reporting, but the perspective from Black youth brought the story to life. Listen to them.

What's next? We want to hear from you

What you will read is just the beginning of the story.

We'll continue to track the numbers of guns stolen from cars, shootings and weapons on campus to inform the community and hold law enforcement and the school district accountable.

We also want to hear from people in Leon County’s most vulnerable ZIP codes and those on the front lines.

We want to talk to parents to learn how they balance work and child care. Or the neighborhood "candy lady" who knows every child's name.

We want to get to know the old man on the block who can recite Tallahassee history while playing chess in an empty lot. We want to hear from the kid who's afraid of his walk home from school.

Democrat reporters Christopher Cann and Ana Goñi-Lessan.

We want to know what it's like for the counselors, the teachers, the nurses and the bus drivers who live and work in Leon County's overlooked ZIP codes.

We want to hear from you.

Reach Ana Goñi-Lessan at AGoniLessan@tallahassee.com or 850-490-8791. Reach Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com or 850-294-2428.

