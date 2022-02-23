Reported missing man found dead in Olive Hill

Feb. 23—OLIVE HILL — Kentucky State Police announced the remains of a missing Carter County man have been found inside an abandoned home.

Orvil Roark had been missing since early-to-mid September and was reported missing on Nov. 3, 2021. According to KSP, authorities were alerted to the discovery on Feb. 19 inside an abandoned home on Santa Clause Lane in Olive Hill.

Due to the severe stages of decomposition, the body was transported to Frankfort for an autopsy. No foul play is believed to be involved in Roark's death.