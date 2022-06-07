Reported molestation of girl at sleepover under investigation

Jun. 7—An investigation of a reported molestation of a child at a girls' sleepover this past weekend was continuing Monday in Joplin.

Police Capt. William Davis said police were called when a male friend of the mother of a 10-year-old girl purportedly touched the girl inappropriately Sunday morning during a sleepover she was having.

The male friend had left the residence by the time police arrived. Davis said the matter was reported to the state's child abuse hotline and remained under investigation Monday without an arrest having been made as yet.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.