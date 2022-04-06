He reported not knowing how his car burned — now NC man is charged, officials say

An Eastern North Carolina man said he didn’t know how his car caught fire — but he was telling a lie, officials said.

That’s because he set his own Dodge Challenger ablaze to try to get insurance money, according to the N.C. Department of Insurance.

Now, the man is charged with insurance fraud and other felonies, officials said April 5 in a news release.

The car owner is accused of torching his car earlier this year. The man then told Progressive Premier Insurance Co. of Illinois “that he did not know what caused a fire that damaged his 2015 Dodge Challenger,” according to the state insurance department.

The man was arrested and charged with “unlawful burning of personal property, insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense,” officials said. He lives in Richlands, a town in Onslow County and roughly 60 miles northeast of Wilmington.

“Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime,” N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said in the release. “It hits all of us in the pocket through higher premiums.”

