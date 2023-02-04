Reported person shot on Thunderbolt Drive, police say

At around 9 a.m. Saturday, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported person shot on Thunderbolt Drive in Jacksonville.

When JSO arrived, one person was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded also, and pronounced him dead on the scene.

JSO homicide and crime scene unit is working to investigate more.

JSO says it appears there was a dispute between the victim and another man during which the victim was shot.

The male suspect is in custody and will be interviewed to determine the involvement

