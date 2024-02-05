Reported possible child abduction over weekend in Bergen found to be a non-criminal matter

A report of a possible child abduction in Washington Township on Saturday was concluded to not be a criminal matter, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

On Saturday at approximately 4:42 p.m., the Township of Washington police responded to a report of "an unusual incident that appeared suspicious" and thought to have been a case of child abduction. A resident reported to the police that a woman appeared to have pulled over and put a child into the trunk of her car.

The owner of the vehicle was located on Sunday from using surveillance camera footage from the area. The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Child Abduction Response Team and the Township of Washington Police Department concluded from their investigation that the driver and passenger were both consenting teenagers. One willingly entered the trunk before exiting shortly thereafter, officials said.

Prosecutor Musella put out a statement that stressed the importance of safety when having the responsibility of driving a vehicle. He also stresses for bystanders to continue to report suspicious activity without delay.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Child abduction case in Washington Township NJ a false alarm