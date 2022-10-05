A reported shooting at multiple schools in Horry County is fake, police say

Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Schools said that reports of a school shooting at multiple schools on Wednesday morning are false.

Myrtle beach police got a hoax report of a shooting at Myrtle Beach Middle School at 9:30 a.m., according to a social media post.

Lisa Bourcier, Horry County schools spokesperson, explained that the district fell victim to what is believed to be “swatting calls.” Swatting calls are prank calls made to emergency services in an attempt to bring about a large number of first responders.

The calls were made about various incidents at Myrtle Beach High School, Conway High School, and Myrtle Beach Middle School.

According to Bourcier, Charleston and Beaufort county schools are experiencing similar swatting calls.

“Police are currently on the campuses of these schools, and I can assure you that all students and staff are safe,” Bourcier said in a press release. “Police will remain on campus and continue to investigate the situation.”

This is a developing story.